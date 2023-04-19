IPL 2023: If not MI, Sunil Gavaskar reveals he would have loved to play for MS Dhoni's CSK - Here's why

The IPL 2023 edition is on a roll, churning out thrilling contests with each passing day. Mumbai Indians (MI) and Chennai Super Kings (CSK), two of the most successful franchises in IPL history, are slowly coming to their own after a slow start and have three wins each after five encounters.

Recently, Little Master Sunil Gavaskar -- who is part of the commentary panel of IPL 2023 -- revealed he would have loved to play for MI, his home franchise. If not MI, Gavaskar stated that he would have loved to play for CSK, the four-time champions, for two reasons -- majorly to play under MS Dhoni.

Gavaskar in a Q&A session on Star Sports, Gavaskar was asked which team he would like to represent in the IPL. While his first choice was MI, he named CSK as his second preference due to the Dhoni factor.

"If not Mumbai Indians then I would like to play for Chennai Super Kings. Chennai Super Kings for two reasons, firstly, the Chennai owners are passionate about cricket, they have done so much for the sport. Srinivasan sir has done a lot for cricket. And the second big reason would be to sit in the dressing room with MS Dhoni and see how he captains the team. Is he as calm and composed in the dressing room as he is on the field? Does he lose his cool when someone has dropped a catch or somebody didn’t back up a fielder? That’s what I would like to know," Gavaskar said.

On being asked who he would like to see play in the cash-rich league from his era, Gavaskar mentione, "Look, a batsman I would like to see would be Sandeep Patil, there is only one all-rounder who I would choose – Kapil Dev, for the bowler, I would like to see BS Chandrashekhar play in the T20 format, because his bowling action was not suited only for test cricket, but one day cricket and T20 cricket would also be easy for him."