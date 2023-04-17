IPL 2023: Hardik Pandya tries to sledge Sanju Samson during GT vs RR tie, video goes viral - WATCH

The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 edition is churning out thrilling contests with each passing day. In match 23, the defending champions Gujarat Titans (GT) locked horns with Rajasthan Royals (RR) at the iconic Narendra Modi Cricket Stadium, Ahmedabad on Sunday (April 16). Having a 3-0 lead over the Royals, Hardik Pandya-led Gujarat aimed to continue their winning streak over last year's finalists but Sanju Samson & Co. emerged on top by three wickets in a tight contest.

In a high-voltage encounter, RR opted to bowl first and restricted Gujarat to 177 for 7. Sandeep Sharma was the pick of the bowlers, returning with 2 for 25 whereas the likes of Shubman Gill, Sai Sudharshan, Abhinav Manohar, Hardik and David Miller got starts to take their side to a competitive score. In reply, RR were 47 for 3 and 55 for 4 before Sanju Samson (32-ball 60) and Shimron Hetymer's unbeaten 56 off 26 balls propelled their side to a stunning three-wicket win on the final over. When RR was reeling early in the run-chase, captain Hardik tried to get into the skin of his counterpart Samson by sledging.

The video of Hardik trying to sledge Samson went viral in no time. Here's how Samson reacted to Gujarat captain's sledging:

After a poor start, RR captain Samson exploded by hitting three successive sixes off Rashid Khan in the 13th over. While he fellf for a well-made 60, Hetymer took upon himself to take his side past the finish line whereas the likes of Dhruv Jurel (10-ball 18) and R Ashwin (3-ball 10) played their part as well with timely hits.

At the post-match presentation, Samson said, "When you play quality opponents on a quality wicket, you get such games. Very happy to compete in such a game and come out on top. It was important to rotate our bowlers, they were playing some quality cricket and we had to respect that. The whole team came up well today and we could restrict them to around 170. The start we had, it shows how good a wicket this was. The new ball the quality of swing bowling was good and we had to respect that. But today Zampa coming was a way to match-up with the opponents. He was the match-up for Miller and almost got the wicket, but the catch was dropped. (On Hetmyer) He doesn't like easy situations, we like putting him in such situations because he usually wins us games from such situations."