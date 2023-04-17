IPL 2023: 'Don't you ever...:' - DC coach Ricky Ponting to Kuldeep Yadav after loss vs RCB

Delhi Capitals (DC) continued their losing streak as they lost their fifth game in a row in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 edition as they went down to the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium on Saturday (April 15). Opting to bowl first, David Warner-led DC restricted RCB for 174 for 6 with Mitchell Marsh (2 for 18) and Kuldeep Yadav (2 for 23) being the top performer with the ball. In reply, DC only managed 151 for 9 to remain winless in the tournament after five games and are languishing at the bottom.

After the game, many expected DC's head coach Ricky Ponting -- former Australian captain -- to give a earful to his players. However, Ponting chose to look at the brighter side of things and gave a special mention to Indian wrist spinner Kuldeep for his sparkling performance. In DC's previous game, the 29-year-old had been expensive and returned with figures of 2-0-23-0, however, he turned the tables emphatically versus RCB to end with 4-0-23-2.

Thus, Ponting told Kuldeep while addressing the team in the dressing room, "Good, really good bowling performance. They challenged us early; they got off to a flier. Our attitude and commitment came back, we dragged it back. Kuldeep, where are you mate? Disappointed last game, weren't you? You actually said sorry to me at the end of the game. " He added, with DC's Director of Cricket Sourav Ganguly in attendance, "So mate, don't you ever say sorry to me or anyone for what happens on the cricket field. What I want you to do is bounce back strong and today with 2/23 off four, it was an outstanding spell of bowling. Well done."

Kuldeep has so far accounted for four scalps in five games. Further, Ponting went on to laud Lalit Yadav, Axar Patel and Mitchell Marsh before mentioning where DC can improve as a unit.

He opined, "Lalit, I thought you did a good job with the ball as well buddy. Two sixes in that one over otherwise the reason we bought you in today was to bowl those hard overs in the Powerplay, just outside it, and you did a great job as well. Axar you were also great. 1/25 off three and our golden boy Mitchell Marsh, who picks up 2/18 of his couple overs as well. So well done."

Punter added, "Fielding was good. But it was good without being great. Whenever we take the field next time, I want to take the fielding from being good to great. I want you to go about your own preparations, look at your own vision, work on your own game plan and play it your way. One thing I said about the game, I know you keep on working hard. Keep doing all the right things, then eventually it's going to change. That's the only way we will be able to go forward boys – simple, altogether, as a group, work hard together for each other to turn things around."