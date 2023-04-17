'They know how to get out of tough situations': Sunil Gavaskar on CSK, lauds MS Dhoni's captaincy

The Chennai Super Kings (CSK) have been inconsistent so far in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 edition. After five games, they have won and lost two each and occupy the sixth position in the points table. Ahead of their away game, versus the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru, Little Master Sunil Gavaskar lavished huge praise on CSK and lauded MS Dhoni's captaincy.

Gavaskar heaped praise on Dhoni on how he manages to get CSK out of tough situations. In IPL 2023, Dhoni has faced only 27 balls but scored 58 runs at a whopping strike rate of 214.81. He almost won his side the game versus Rajasthan Royals (RR), in Chennai, as they fell short by three runs despite needing 54 off the last 18 balls.

"Chennai Super Kings know how to get out of tough situations. This has been possible only under MS Dhoni's captaincy," Gavaskar said on Star Sports' Cricket Live Show.

During CSK's home game versus the Royals, Dhoni also led in his 200th game for the Yellow Army. In this regard, Gavaskar hailed Dhoni's longevity and said there will never be a captain like him in the future. "Captaining 200 matches is very difficult. Captaining so many matches is a burden and it could have affected his performance as well. But Mahi is different. He is a different captain. There hasn't been a captain like him and there will never be one like him in the future," Gavaskar pointed out.