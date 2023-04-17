ugc_banner

IPL 2023: PROUD FATHER! Sachin shares heartfelt tweet for son Arjun Tendulkar on IPL debut for MI

WION Web Team
New Delhi, India Updated: Apr 17, 2023, 01:11 PM IST

IPL 2023: Sachin Tendulkar shared a heartfelt tweet for his son Arjun on his IPL debut for the Mumbai Indians (MI) during their home game versus the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) at the Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai.

On Sunday (April 16), Mumbai Indians (MI) beat Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) by five wickets in match 22 of the IPL 2023 edition at the iconic Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai. During the game, regular captain Rohit Sharma was down with a stomach bug and became the first captain to take part as an Impact Player. In his absence, Suryakumar Yadav got his first-ever chance to lead in the IPL whereas Arjun Tendulkar made his much-awaited debut in the showpiece event.

Arjun. son of legendary cricketer Sachin, was part of MI's clash versus KKR and the left-arm bowling all-rounder returned with 2-0-17-0. After MI's convincing win over KKR, Sachin shared a heartfelt tweet for his son on his IPL debut. Here's what he wrote, "Arjun, today you have taken another important step in your journey as a cricketer. As your father, someone who loves you and is passionate about the game, I know you will continue to give the game the respect it deserves and the game will love you back. 

You have worked very hard to reach here, and I am sure you will continue to do so. This is the start of a beautiful journey. All the best!" Here's the tweet -

Talking about the MI-KKR clash, MI opted to bowl first. Despite Venkatesh Iyer's 104, KKR only managed 185 for 6 in 20 overs with Hrithik Shoukeen (2 for 34) being MI's top performer with the ball. In reply, Ishan Kishan's 25-ball 53 set the foundation for the five-time winners before contributions from SKY (25-ball 43), Tilak Verma (25-ball 30) and Tim David's 13-ball 24* propelled the home side to an easy win with 14 balls to spare.

