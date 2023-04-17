IPL 2023: PROUD FATHER! Sachin shares heartfelt tweet for son Arjun Tendulkar on IPL debut for MI

On Sunday (April 16), Mumbai Indians (MI) beat Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) by five wickets in match 22 of the IPL 2023 edition at the iconic Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai. During the game, regular captain Rohit Sharma was down with a stomach bug and became the first captain to take part as an Impact Player. In his absence, Suryakumar Yadav got his first-ever chance to lead in the IPL whereas Arjun Tendulkar made his much-awaited debut in the showpiece event.

Arjun. son of legendary cricketer Sachin, was part of MI's clash versus KKR and the left-arm bowling all-rounder returned with 2-0-17-0. After MI's convincing win over KKR, Sachin shared a heartfelt tweet for his son on his IPL debut. Here's what he wrote, "Arjun, today you have taken another important step in your journey as a cricketer. As your father, someone who loves you and is passionate about the game, I know you will continue to give the game the respect it deserves and the game will love you back.

You have worked very hard to reach here, and I am sure you will continue to do so. This is the start of a beautiful journey. All the best!" Here's the tweet -

