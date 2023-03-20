IPL 2023: Delhi Capitals unveil new jersey ahead of season opener

JSW-GMR co-owned IPL franchise Delhi Capitals today launched the official jersey for the 2023 TATA IPL season during the Savera Run for Good event in New Delhi on Sunday. The running event was conducted by the Savera Association in collaboration with Artkonnect Management Pvt. Ltd. and #RunWithReeti.

A few Delhi Capitals players - Chetan Sakariya, Ripal Patel, Aman Khan and Pravin Dubey unveiled the official jersey before a group of underprivileged children from the Savera Association became the first beneficiaries of the Delhi Capitals IPL 2023 jersey.

Speaking about the new jersey, fast bowler Chetan Sakariya said, _"I really like the feel of the jersey. We are currently working on our fitness and all the players have come into the DC camp after playing in the domestic season. Everyone is in good form."_

Meanwhile, batter Ripal Patel said, _"The energy in the Delhi Capitals jersey launch event was really good. The new jersey is well made. The mood in the Delhi Capitals camp is great and we are preparing well for the upcoming IPL season."_

The Savera Association looks to bring about a change in the lives of underprivileged children by providing good education and medical facilities to them.