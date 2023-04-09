IPL 2023: CSK in hot waters as Deepak Chahar among two STAR all-rounders ruled out for a few games

Chennai Super Kings are in hot waters after their premier pacer Deepak Chahar and newest recruit Ben Stokes got ruled out for a few games due to respective injuries. Where injury-prone Deepak pulled his hamstring while bowling during the Mumbai game and will get sidelined for an extended period, Stokes will sit out for a week at least owing to the toe injury he suffered ahead of the Mumbai clash on Saturday.

It was on the fifth ball of Chahar’s first over when he felt discomfort in his hamstring. After consulting the team physio for a brief period, he decided to bowl the final delivery and then left the field, taking no further part in the game. The right-handed seamer will remain out of contention until further notice.

Deepak even missed last year’s IPL and the majority of India matches due to the back injury, and with this latest setback, his quest to fight for a place in the Indian team for the upcoming World Cup has suffered a hit.

On the other hand, Stokes, for whom CSK splurged a whopping INR 16.5 crores at last year’s auction, will also miss Chennai’s next two games against Rajasthan Royals (April 12th) and Royal Challengers Bangalore (April 17th). Before the start of IPL 2023, Stokes suffered a knee injury during England’s tour of New Zealand, and because of that, he didn’t bowl in the first game against Gujarat Titans. Though he bowled just one over against Lucknow in CSK’s first home game at Chepauk in many years.

Besides, his compatriot Moeen Ali, who starred with the ball against LSG, picking up crucial four wickets, missed the game against Mumbai because of food poisoning. Unlike Deepak and Stokes, Ali is expected to remain available for CSK’s next group match.