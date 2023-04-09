IPL 2023: 'They are not...:' Harbhajan Singh's BOLD remark after MI's loss against CSK

Mumbai Indians lost their second consecutive match of IPL 2023 and are yet to open their points account on the leaderboard. While MI are playing without their key bowler Jasprit Bumrah, it is the batting that has caused concerns in the last couple of games for them.

Speaking on the same, former MI player Harbhajan Singh, while talking to Star Sports after the match, said, "We say this team's bowling is their weakness but the batting has actually disappointed if we analyze it properly. The batters will have to score runs, then only your bowlers will come into the game. They are not playing freely. A big team is one which plays freely. It didn't seem that a five-time champion team would play this sort of cricket. They have big names in batting but they have disappointed in both the matches."

Mumbai had a good start against CSK as Rohit and Ishan Kishan added 38 for the first wicket. Kishan took the charge after Rohit's departure and MI looked set for a decent score with 64/2 in 6.4 overs and players like Tilak Verma & Tim David still to come.

Also Watch: CSK stars Jadeja and Rahane REVEAL secrets behind impactful performance vs MI

CSK spinners, however, had different plans as they strangulated MI innings with four wickets in four overs, leaving them reeling at 76/5 in 9.1 overs. MI just couldn't come out of the situation and managed just 157/8 in 20 overs.

Harbhajan further added to his thoughts about MI's batting and said, "Tilak Varma was definitely the hero in the first match but once Tilak Varma got out today, it seemed no one had the awareness. Tim David was there but he only knows how to play big shots, he doesn't know how to take the game forward. The singles and doubles that Tilak took were good."

CSK though, lost the first wicket early in the chase, but Ajinkya Rahane scored a quickfire 50 to make small work of the target. Chennai registered their second win on the trot after beating Mumbai by seven wickets.

Mumbai next play against DC on April 11.

WATCH WION LIVE HERE