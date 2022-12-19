IPL 2023 Auction 4 days to go: 1 Crore Base Price List, Remaining Purse, Venue, Hotel, Date, Time, LIVE
IPL Auction 2023 4 days to go: The D-day is almost there. The IPL 2023 mini-auction will take place in Kochi on December 23 (Friday) with a total of 991 players set to go under the hammer.
IPL 2023 Auction 4 days to go: - The D-day is almost there for the IPL 2023 mini-auction. Only 4 days are remaining for the commencement of the IPL 2023 Mini Auction. It is to be noted that the Indian Premier League Auction will take place in Kochi -- a city which will host the auction for the first time ever -- on December 23, at 2:30 PM IST. The fans can watch IPL 2023 Auction live streaming on JioCinema and Telecast on Star Sports. You can also get all the live updates on WION. Jio Customers can watch IPL Auction 2023 for free. Among a total of 405 players, 273 of them are Indians whereas the remaining 132 are overseas players -- with four of them from associate nations. The total number of capped players is 119, 282 are the number of uncapped players and 4 from the associate nations. A maximum of 87 slots are up for grabs. 30 of them will be filled by overseas players.
IPL 2023 Auction 4 days to go: Check 1 Crore Base Price Full List
|
List Sr. No.
|
First Name
|
Country
|
Specialism
|
C/U/A
|
Reserve Price Rs Lakh
|
1
|
Mayank Agarwal
|
India
|
BATSMAN
|
Capped
|
100
|
4
|
Joe Root
|
England
|
BATSMAN
|
Capped
|
100
|
16
|
Heinrich Klaasen
|
South Africa
|
WICKETKEEPER
|
Capped
|
100
|
26
|
Akeal Hosein
|
West Indies
|
BOWLER
|
Capped
|
100
|
28
|
Mujeeb Rahman
|
Afghanistan
|
BOWLER
|
Capped
|
100
|
30
|
Tabraiz Shamsi
|
South Africa
|
BOWLER
|
Capped
|
100
|
69
|
Manish Pandey
|
India
|
BATSMAN
|
Capped
|
100
|
74
|
Daryl Mitchell
|
New Zealand
|
ALL-ROUNDER
|
Capped
|
100
|
75
|
Mohammad Nabi
|
Afghanistan
|
ALL-ROUNDER
|
Capped
|
100
|
83
|
Kyle Jamieson
|
New Zealand
|
BOWLER
|
Capped
|
100
|
89
|
Shai Hope
|
West Indies
|
WICKETKEEPER
|
Capped
|
100
|
90
|
Tom Latham
|
New Zealand
|
WICKETKEEPER
|
Capped
|
100
|
160
|
Michael Bracewell
|
New Zealand
|
ALL-ROUNDER
|
Capped
|
100
|
174
|
Andrew Tye
|
Australia
|
BOWLER
|
Capped
|
100
|
175
|
Luke Wood
|
England
|
BOWLER
|
Capped
|
100
|
196
|
David Wiese
|
Namibia
|
ALL-ROUNDER
|
Associate
|
100
|
234
|
Moises Henriques
|
Australia
|
ALL-ROUNDER
|
Capped
|
100
|
246
|
Matt Henry
|
New Zealand
|
BOWLER
|
Capped
|
100
|
304
|
Roston Chase
|
West Indies
|
ALL-ROUNDER
|
Capped
|
100
|
305
|
Rahkeem Cornwall
|
West Indies
|
ALL-ROUNDER
|
Capped
|
100
IPL 2023 Auction 4 days to go Check Full Details
Date: 23rd December 2022
Time: 2:30 PM IST
Venue: Kochi, India
Live: JioCinema
Live Telecast: Star Sports
What are the venues for the IPL 2023 Auction? – Venue
IPL 2023 Auction will be held in Kochi, India on December 23
Which TV channels will IPL 2023 Auction broadcast?
IPL 2023 Auction will be telecasted on the Star Sports Network.
How can Fans watch live streaming of IPL 2023 Auction?
The live streaming of the IPL 2023 Auction will be Live streaming on JioCinema. You can also catch the live updates on WION. Jio Customers can watch IPL Auction 2023 for free.
When will the IPL 2023 Auction Start? Date
IPL 2023 Auction to be held on December 23, Kochi, India
What Time IPL 2023 Auction Will begin? Time
IPL 2023 Auction Will begin at 2:30 PM IST
IPL 2023 Auction 4 Days to go: Remaining Purse
|
Team
|
Total money spent
|
Salary cap available
|
Chennai Super Kings (CSK)
|
Rs. 74.55 Cr
|
Rs. 20.45 Cr
|
Delhi Capitals (DC)
|
Rs. 75.55 Cr
|
Rs. 19.45 Cr
|
Gujarat Titans (GT)
|
Rs. 75.75 Cr
|
Rs. 19.25 Cr
|
Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR)
|
Rs. 87.95 Cr
|
Rs. 7.05 Cr
|
Lucknow Super Giants (LSG)
|
Rs. 71.65 Cr
|
Rs. 23.35 Cr
|
Mumbai Indians (MI)
|
Rs. 74.45 Cr
|
Rs. 20.55 Cr
|
Punjab Kings (PBKS)
|
Rs. 62.80 Cr
|
Rs. 32.20 Cr
|
Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB)
|
Rs. 86.25 Cr
|
Rs. 8.75 Cr
|
Rajasthan Royals (RR)
|
Rs. 81.80 Cr
|
Rs. 13.20 Cr
|
Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH)
|
Rs. 52.75 Cr
|
Rs. 42.25 Cr
IPL 2023 Auction 4 Days to go: Available slots
|
Team
|
Total Players
|
Available Slots
|
Overseas Slots Available
|
Chennai Super Kings (CSK)
|
18
|
7
|
2
|
Delhi Capitals (DC)
|
20
|
5
|
2
|
Gujarat Titans (GT)
|
18
|
7
|
3
|
Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR)
|
14
|
11
|
3
|
Lucknow Super Giants (LSG)
|
15
|
10
|
4
|
Mumbai Indians (MI)
|
16
|
9
|
3
|
Punjab Kings (PBKS)
|
16
|
9
|
3
|
Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB)
|
18
|
7
|
2
|
Rajasthan Royals (RR)
|
16
|
9
|
4
IPL 2023/ Squad Size/Salary Cap/Available Slots
|
|
Franchise
|
No of Players
|
No of Overseas Players
|
Total money spent (Rs.)
|
Salary cap available (Rs.)
|
Available Slots
|
Overseas Slots
|
CSK
|
18
|
6
|
74.55
|
20.45
|
7
|
2
|
DC
|
20
|
6
|
75.55
|
19.45
|
5
|
2
|
GT
|
18
|
5
|
75.75
|
19.25
|
7
|
3
|
KKR
|
14
|
5
|
87.95
|
7.05
|
11
|
3
|
LSG
|
15
|
4
|
71.65
|
23.35
|
10
|
4
|
MI
|
16
|
5
|
74.45
|
20.55
|
9
|
3
|
PBKS
|
16
|
5
|
62.8
|
32.2
|
9
|
3
|
RCB
|
18
|
6
|
86.25
|
8.75
|
7
|
2
|
RR
|
16
|
4
|
81.8
|
13.2
|
9
|
4
|
SRH
|
12
|
4
|
52.75
|
42.25
|
13
|
4
|
Total
|
163
|
50
|
743.5
|
206.5
|
87
|
30
IPL 2023 Teams Full Player list, Squads, remaining purse