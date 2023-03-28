IPL 2023, 3 days to go: Emotional tributes paid to MS Dhoni for completing 15 years with Chennai Super Kings

IPL 3 days to go: IPL 2023 is around the corner, and this edition of the Indian Premier League is special for CSK skipper MS Dhoni for more than one reason. This is his 15th year with the CSK franchise. Also, this could be MS Dhoni's last year with CSK as the former Indian captain mulls over announcing retirement before this season concludes. Meanwhile, for completing 15 years with the team, the franchise recently paid a tribute to Dhoni on their official Twitter account.

The wicketkeeper-batter is still a core part of the Chennai franchise in the Indian Premier League (IPL) and has been an integral part of the team's success over the years. He has scored 4978 runs in 234 games since the tournament began in 2008, and he has also guided his team to four IPL titles.

Separately, IPL broadcaster Star Sports has also paid an emotional tribute to MS Dhoni for completing 15 years in IPL.

With Dhoni expected to retire at the end of the 2023 season, this year's IPL will likely be his last with the franchise. While he hasn't formally notified CSK about his decision, it is widely believed that he will play his final game at the Chepauk Stadium in front of his home crowd. The CSK management expects Dhoni to make a formal announcement before the IPL begins.

Despite their success in the IPL over the years, CSK had a rather underwhelming last season, finishing second to last with only four victories in their 10 contests. However, with Dhoni looking to conclude his IPL career on a high note by giving CSK their fifth IPL championship, the team will once again start as the favourites.

Over the years, Dhoni has cemented his reputation as one of the best wicketkeeper-batters to don the Indian shirt. He has scored 1617 runs in 85 T20I games with a strike rate of 126.13. He has also been known for his captaincy skills, guiding India to victory in the 2007 T20 World Cup, the 2010 and 2016 Asia Cups, and the 2011 ICC Cricket World Cup. He is widely regarded as one of the most successful captains in Indian cricket history.

IPL Schedule:

Match Day Day Date IPL Match Time Home Team Away Team Venue 1 Fri 31-Mar-23 19:30 Gujarat Titans Chennai Super Kings Ahmedabad 2 Sat 01-Apr-23 15:30 Punjab Kings Kolkata Knight Riders Mohali 2 Sat 01-Apr-23 19:30 Lucknow Super Giants Delhi Capitals Lucknow 3 Sun 02-Apr-23 15:30 Sunrisers Hyderabad Rajasthan Royals Hyderabad 3 Sun 02-Apr-23 19:30 Royal Challengers Bangalore Mumbai Indians Bengaluru 4 Mon 03-Apr-23 19:30 Chennai Super Kings Lucknow Super Giants Chennai 5 Tue 04-Apr-23 19:30 Delhi Capitals Gujarat Titans Delhi 6 Wed 05-Apr-23 19:30 Rajasthan Royals Punjab Kings Guwahati 7 Thu 06-Apr-23 19:30 Kolkata Knight Riders Royal Challengers Bangalore Kolkata 8 Fri 07-Apr-23 19:30 Lucknow Super Giants Sunrisers Hyderabad Lucknow 9 Sat 08-Apr-23 15:30 Rajasthan Royals Delhi Capitals Guwahati 9 Sat 08-Apr-23 19:30 Mumbai Indians Chennai Super Kings Mumbai 10 Sun 09-Apr-23 15:30 Gujarat Titans Kolkata Knight Riders Ahmedabad 10 Sun 09-Apr-23 19:30 Sunrisers Hyderabad Punjab Kings Hyderabad 11 Mon 10-Apr-23 19:30 Royal Challengers Bangalore Lucknow Super Giants Bengaluru 12 Tue 11-Apr-23 19:30 Delhi Capitals Mumbai Indians Delhi 13 Wed 12-Apr-23 19:30 Chennai Super Kings Rajasthan Royals Chennai 14 Thu 13-Apr-23 19:30 Punjab Kings Gujarat Titans Mohali 15 Fri 14-Apr-23 19:30 Kolkata Knight Riders Sunrisers Hyderabad Kolkata 16 Sat 15-Apr-23 15:30 Royal Challengers Bangalore Delhi Capitals Bengaluru 16 Sat 15-Apr-23 19:30 Lucknow Super Giants Punjab Kings Lucknow 17 Sun 16-Apr-23 15:30 Mumbai Indians Kolkata Knight Riders Mumbai 17 Sun 16-Apr-23 19:30 Gujarat Titans Rajasthan Royals Ahmedabad 18 Mon 17-Apr-23 19:30 Royal Challengers Bangalore Chennai Super Kings Bengaluru 19 Tue 18-Apr-23 19:30 Sunrisers Hyderabad Mumbai Indians Hyderabad 20 Wed 19-Apr-23 19:30 Rajasthan Royals Lucknow Super Giants Jaipur 21 Thu 20-Apr-23 15:30 Punjab Kings Royal Challengers Bangalore Mohali 21 Thu 20-Apr-23 19:30 Delhi Capitals Kolkata Knight Riders Delhi 22 Fri 21-Apr-23 19:30 Chennai Super Kings Sunrisers Hyderabad Chennai 23 Sat 22-Apr-23 15:30 Lucknow Super Giants Gujarat Titans Lucknow 23 Sat 22-Apr-23 19:30 Mumbai Indians Punjab Kings Mumbai 24 Sun 23-Apr-23 15:30 Royal Challengers Bangalore Rajasthan Royals Bengaluru 24 Sun 23-Apr-23 19:30 Kolkata Knight Riders Chennai Super Kings Kolkata 25 Mon 24-Apr-23 19:30 Sunrisers Hyderabad Delhi Capitals Hyderabad 26 Tue 25-Apr-23 19:30 Gujarat Titans Mumbai Indians Ahmedabad 27 Wed 26-Apr-23 19:30 Royal Challengers Bangalore Kolkata Knight Riders Bengaluru 28 Thu 27-Apr-23 19:30 Rajasthan Royals Chennai Super Kings Jaipur 29 Fri 28-Apr-23 19:30 Punjab Kings Lucknow Super Giants Mohali 30 Sat 29-Apr-23 15:30 Kolkata Knight Riders Gujarat Titans Kolkata 30 Sat 29-Apr-23 19:30 Delhi Capitals Sunrisers Hyderabad Delhi 31 Sun 30-Apr-23 15:30 Chennai Super Kings Punjab Kings Chennai 31 Sun 30-Apr-23 19:30 Mumbai Indians Rajasthan Royals Mumbai 32 Mon 01-May-23 19:30 Lucknow Super Giants Royal Challengers Bangalore Lucknow 33 Tue 02-May-23 19:30 Gujarat Titans Delhi Capitals Ahmedabad 34 Wed 03-May-23 19:30 Punjab Kings Mumbai Indians Mohali 35 Thu 04-May-23 15:30 Lucknow Super Giants Chennai Super Kings Lucknow 35 Thu 04-May-23 19:30 Sunrisers Hyderabad Kolkata Knight Riders Hyderabad 36 Fri 05-May-23 19:30 Rajasthan Royals Gujarat Titans Jaipur 37 Sat 06-May-23 19:30 Delhi Capitals Royal Challengers Bangalore Delhi 38 Sun 07-May-23 15:30 Gujarat Titans Lucknow Super Giants Ahmedabad 38 Sun 07-May-23 19:30 Rajasthan Royals Sunrisers Hyderabad Jaipur 39 Mon 08-May-23 19:30 Kolkata Knight Riders Punjab Kings Kolkata 40 Tue 09-May-23 19:30 Mumbai Indians Royal Challengers Bangalore Mumbai 41 Wed 10-May-23 19:30 Chennai Super Kings Delhi Capitals Chennai 42 Thu 11-May-23 19:30 Kolkata Knight Riders Rajasthan Royals Kolkata 43 Fri 12-May-23 19:30 Mumbai Indians Gujarat Titans Mumbai 44 Sat 13-May-23 15:30 Sunrisers Hyderabad Lucknow Super Giants Hyderabad 44 Sat 13-May-23 19:30 Delhi Capitals Punjab Kings Delhi 45 Sun 14-May-23 15:30 Rajasthan Royals Royal Challengers Bangalore Jaipur 45 Sun 14-May-23 19:30 Chennai Super Kings Kolkata Knight Riders Chennai 46 Mon 15-May-23 19:30 Gujarat Titans Sunrisers Hyderabad Ahmedabad 47 Tue 16-May-23 19:30 Lucknow Super Giants Mumbai Indians Lucknow 48 Wed 17-May-23 19:30 Punjab Kings Delhi Capitals Dharamshala 49 Thu 18-May-23 19:30 Sunrisers Hyderabad Royal Challengers Bangalore Hyderabad 50 Fri 19-May-23 19:30 Punjab Kings Rajasthan Royals Dharamshala 51 Sat 20-May-23 15:30 Delhi Capitals Chennai Super Kings Delhi 51 Sat 20-May-23 19:30 Kolkata Knight Riders Lucknow Super Giants Kolkata 52 Sun 21-May-23 15:30 Mumbai Indians Sunrisers Hyderabad Mumbai 52 Sun 21-May-23 19:30 Royal Challengers Bangalore Gujarat Titans Bengaluru

IPL 2023 Venues:

IPL 2023 Venues IPL Team Venues Mumbai Indians Wankhede Stadium Gujarat Titans Narendra Modi Stadium Delhi Capitals Arun Jaitley Stadium Kolkata Knight Riders Eden Gardens Chennai Super Kings M. A. Chidambaram Stadium Punjab Kings Punjab Cricket Association IS Bindra Stadium Royal Challengers Bangalore M. Chinnaswamy Stadium Lucknow Super Joints BRSABV Ekana Cricket Stadium Rajasthan Royals Sawai Mansingh Stadium Sunrisers Hyderabad Rajiv Gandhi Intl. Cricket Stadium

IPL 2023 Live Streaming

The IPL 2023 matches will be broadcasted on JioCinema. It would allow its users to rotate between multi-camera feature viewpoints for each game, just like it did for FIFA World Cup 2022. As the feature supports JioCinema, JioPhone subscribers might be able to watch the matches for FREE.