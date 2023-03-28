IPL 2023, 3 days to go: Emotional tributes paid to MS Dhoni for completing 15 years with Chennai Super Kings

IPL 3 days to go: IPL 2023 is around the corner, and this edition of the Indian Premier League is special for CSK skipper MS Dhoni for more than one reason. This is his 15th year with the CSK franchise. Also, this could be MS Dhoni's last year with CSK as the former Indian captain mulls over announcing retirement before this season concludes. Meanwhile, for completing 15 years with the team, the franchise recently paid a tribute to Dhoni on their official Twitter account.
The wicketkeeper-batter is still a core part of the Chennai franchise in the Indian Premier League (IPL) and has been an integral part of the team's success over the years. He has scored 4978 runs in 234 games since the tournament began in 2008, and he has also guided his team to four IPL titles.
Separately, IPL broadcaster Star Sports has also paid an emotional tribute to MS Dhoni for completing 15 years in IPL.
With Dhoni expected to retire at the end of the 2023 season, this year's IPL will likely be his last with the franchise. While he hasn't formally notified CSK about his decision, it is widely believed that he will play his final game at the Chepauk Stadium in front of his home crowd. The CSK management expects Dhoni to make a formal announcement before the IPL begins.
Despite their success in the IPL over the years, CSK had a rather underwhelming last season, finishing second to last with only four victories in their 10 contests. However, with Dhoni looking to conclude his IPL career on a high note by giving CSK their fifth IPL championship, the team will once again start as the favourites.
Over the years, Dhoni has cemented his reputation as one of the best wicketkeeper-batters to don the Indian shirt. He has scored 1617 runs in 85 T20I games with a strike rate of 126.13. He has also been known for his captaincy skills, guiding India to victory in the 2007 T20 World Cup, the 2010 and 2016 Asia Cups, and the 2011 ICC Cricket World Cup. He is widely regarded as one of the most successful captains in Indian cricket history.
IPL Schedule:
|Match Day
|Day
|Date
|IPL Match Time
|Home Team
|Away Team
|Venue
|1
|Fri
|31-Mar-23
|19:30
|Gujarat Titans
|Chennai Super Kings
|Ahmedabad
|2
|Sat
|01-Apr-23
|15:30
|Punjab Kings
|Kolkata Knight Riders
|Mohali
|2
|Sat
|01-Apr-23
|19:30
|Lucknow Super Giants
|Delhi Capitals
|Lucknow
|3
|Sun
|02-Apr-23
|15:30
|Sunrisers Hyderabad
|Rajasthan Royals
|Hyderabad
|3
|Sun
|02-Apr-23
|19:30
|Royal Challengers Bangalore
|Mumbai Indians
|Bengaluru
|4
|Mon
|03-Apr-23
|19:30
|Chennai Super Kings
|Lucknow Super Giants
|Chennai
|5
|Tue
|04-Apr-23
|19:30
|Delhi Capitals
|Gujarat Titans
|Delhi
|6
|Wed
|05-Apr-23
|19:30
|Rajasthan Royals
|Punjab Kings
|Guwahati
|7
|Thu
|06-Apr-23
|19:30
|Kolkata Knight Riders
|Royal Challengers Bangalore
|Kolkata
|8
|Fri
|07-Apr-23
|19:30
|Lucknow Super Giants
|Sunrisers Hyderabad
|Lucknow
|9
|Sat
|08-Apr-23
|15:30
|Rajasthan Royals
|Delhi Capitals
|Guwahati
|9
|Sat
|08-Apr-23
|19:30
|Mumbai Indians
|Chennai Super Kings
|Mumbai
|10
|Sun
|09-Apr-23
|15:30
|Gujarat Titans
|Kolkata Knight Riders
|Ahmedabad
|10
|Sun
|09-Apr-23
|19:30
|Sunrisers Hyderabad
|Punjab Kings
|Hyderabad
|11
|Mon
|10-Apr-23
|19:30
|Royal Challengers Bangalore
|Lucknow Super Giants
|Bengaluru
|12
|Tue
|11-Apr-23
|19:30
|Delhi Capitals
|Mumbai Indians
|Delhi
|13
|Wed
|12-Apr-23
|19:30
|Chennai Super Kings
|Rajasthan Royals
|Chennai
|14
|Thu
|13-Apr-23
|19:30
|Punjab Kings
|Gujarat Titans
|Mohali
|15
|Fri
|14-Apr-23
|19:30
|Kolkata Knight Riders
|Sunrisers Hyderabad
|Kolkata
|16
|Sat
|15-Apr-23
|15:30
|Royal Challengers Bangalore
|Delhi Capitals
|Bengaluru
|16
|Sat
|15-Apr-23
|19:30
|Lucknow Super Giants
|Punjab Kings
|Lucknow
|17
|Sun
|16-Apr-23
|15:30
|Mumbai Indians
|Kolkata Knight Riders
|Mumbai
|17
|Sun
|16-Apr-23
|19:30
|Gujarat Titans
|Rajasthan Royals
|Ahmedabad
|18
|Mon
|17-Apr-23
|19:30
|Royal Challengers Bangalore
|Chennai Super Kings
|Bengaluru
|19
|Tue
|18-Apr-23
|19:30
|Sunrisers Hyderabad
|Mumbai Indians
|Hyderabad
|20
|Wed
|19-Apr-23
|19:30
|Rajasthan Royals
|Lucknow Super Giants
|Jaipur
|21
|Thu
|20-Apr-23
|15:30
|Punjab Kings
|Royal Challengers Bangalore
|Mohali
|21
|Thu
|20-Apr-23
|19:30
|Delhi Capitals
|Kolkata Knight Riders
|Delhi
|22
|Fri
|21-Apr-23
|19:30
|Chennai Super Kings
|Sunrisers Hyderabad
|Chennai
|23
|Sat
|22-Apr-23
|15:30
|Lucknow Super Giants
|Gujarat Titans
|Lucknow
|23
|Sat
|22-Apr-23
|19:30
|Mumbai Indians
|Punjab Kings
|Mumbai
|24
|Sun
|23-Apr-23
|15:30
|Royal Challengers Bangalore
|Rajasthan Royals
|Bengaluru
|24
|Sun
|23-Apr-23
|19:30
|Kolkata Knight Riders
|Chennai Super Kings
|Kolkata
|25
|Mon
|24-Apr-23
|19:30
|Sunrisers Hyderabad
|Delhi Capitals
|Hyderabad
|26
|Tue
|25-Apr-23
|19:30
|Gujarat Titans
|Mumbai Indians
|Ahmedabad
|27
|Wed
|26-Apr-23
|19:30
|Royal Challengers Bangalore
|Kolkata Knight Riders
|Bengaluru
|28
|Thu
|27-Apr-23
|19:30
|Rajasthan Royals
|Chennai Super Kings
|Jaipur
|29
|Fri
|28-Apr-23
|19:30
|Punjab Kings
|Lucknow Super Giants
|Mohali
|30
|Sat
|29-Apr-23
|15:30
|Kolkata Knight Riders
|Gujarat Titans
|Kolkata
|30
|Sat
|29-Apr-23
|19:30
|Delhi Capitals
|Sunrisers Hyderabad
|Delhi
|31
|Sun
|30-Apr-23
|15:30
|Chennai Super Kings
|Punjab Kings
|Chennai
|31
|Sun
|30-Apr-23
|19:30
|Mumbai Indians
|Rajasthan Royals
|Mumbai
|32
|Mon
|01-May-23
|19:30
|Lucknow Super Giants
|Royal Challengers Bangalore
|Lucknow
|33
|Tue
|02-May-23
|19:30
|Gujarat Titans
|Delhi Capitals
|Ahmedabad
|34
|Wed
|03-May-23
|19:30
|Punjab Kings
|Mumbai Indians
|Mohali
|35
|Thu
|04-May-23
|15:30
|Lucknow Super Giants
|Chennai Super Kings
|Lucknow
|35
|Thu
|04-May-23
|19:30
|Sunrisers Hyderabad
|Kolkata Knight Riders
|Hyderabad
|36
|Fri
|05-May-23
|19:30
|Rajasthan Royals
|Gujarat Titans
|Jaipur
|37
|Sat
|06-May-23
|19:30
|Delhi Capitals
|Royal Challengers Bangalore
|Delhi
|38
|Sun
|07-May-23
|15:30
|Gujarat Titans
|Lucknow Super Giants
|Ahmedabad
|38
|Sun
|07-May-23
|19:30
|Rajasthan Royals
|Sunrisers Hyderabad
|Jaipur
|39
|Mon
|08-May-23
|19:30
|Kolkata Knight Riders
|Punjab Kings
|Kolkata
|40
|Tue
|09-May-23
|19:30
|Mumbai Indians
|Royal Challengers Bangalore
|Mumbai
|41
|Wed
|10-May-23
|19:30
|Chennai Super Kings
|Delhi Capitals
|Chennai
|42
|Thu
|11-May-23
|19:30
|Kolkata Knight Riders
|Rajasthan Royals
|Kolkata
|43
|Fri
|12-May-23
|19:30
|Mumbai Indians
|Gujarat Titans
|Mumbai
|44
|Sat
|13-May-23
|15:30
|Sunrisers Hyderabad
|Lucknow Super Giants
|Hyderabad
|44
|Sat
|13-May-23
|19:30
|Delhi Capitals
|Punjab Kings
|Delhi
|45
|Sun
|14-May-23
|15:30
|Rajasthan Royals
|Royal Challengers Bangalore
|Jaipur
|45
|Sun
|14-May-23
|19:30
|Chennai Super Kings
|Kolkata Knight Riders
|Chennai
|46
|Mon
|15-May-23
|19:30
|Gujarat Titans
|Sunrisers Hyderabad
|Ahmedabad
|47
|Tue
|16-May-23
|19:30
|Lucknow Super Giants
|Mumbai Indians
|Lucknow
|48
|Wed
|17-May-23
|19:30
|Punjab Kings
|Delhi Capitals
|Dharamshala
|49
|Thu
|18-May-23
|19:30
|Sunrisers Hyderabad
|Royal Challengers Bangalore
|Hyderabad
|50
|Fri
|19-May-23
|19:30
|Punjab Kings
|Rajasthan Royals
|Dharamshala
|51
|Sat
|20-May-23
|15:30
|Delhi Capitals
|Chennai Super Kings
|Delhi
|51
|Sat
|20-May-23
|19:30
|Kolkata Knight Riders
|Lucknow Super Giants
|Kolkata
|52
|Sun
|21-May-23
|15:30
|Mumbai Indians
|Sunrisers Hyderabad
|Mumbai
|52
|Sun
|21-May-23
|19:30
|Royal Challengers Bangalore
|Gujarat Titans
|Bengaluru
IPL 2023 Venues:
|
|
|IPL Team
|Venues
|Mumbai Indians
|Wankhede Stadium
|Gujarat Titans
|Narendra Modi Stadium
|Delhi Capitals
|Arun Jaitley Stadium
|Kolkata Knight Riders
|Eden Gardens
|Chennai Super Kings
|M. A. Chidambaram Stadium
|Punjab Kings
|Punjab Cricket Association IS Bindra Stadium
|Royal Challengers Bangalore
|M. Chinnaswamy Stadium
|Lucknow Super Joints
|BRSABV Ekana Cricket Stadium
|Rajasthan Royals
|Sawai Mansingh Stadium
|Sunrisers Hyderabad
|Rajiv Gandhi Intl. Cricket Stadium
IPL 2023 Live Streaming
The IPL 2023 matches will be broadcasted on JioCinema. It would allow its users to rotate between multi-camera feature viewpoints for each game, just like it did for FIFA World Cup 2022. As the feature supports JioCinema, JioPhone subscribers might be able to watch the matches for FREE.
Star Sports TV channel will also be telecasting the IPL 2023.