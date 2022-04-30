IPL 2022: Updated points table after Mumbai Indians beat Rajasthan Royals by five wickets

Mumbai Indians registered their first win of the Indian Premier League (IPL) as they defeated Rajasthan Royals by five wickets but they remained in the last spot in the points table.

With the victory, Mumbai Indians have two points but they also have the worst net run rate in the competition. Chennai Super Kings are still ninth with just four points from eight encounters.

Suryakumar Yadav scored a brilliant half century as he stitched together partnerships with Tilak Varma and Ishan Kishan to clinch the victory. Earlier, MI produced a rare disciplined show with the ball as Hrithik Shokeen and Riley Meredith claimed two wickets each.

On the other hand, Rajasthan Royals remained in the second spot with 12 points after third defeat in the IPL 2022 but they also have the second-best net run rate in the competition - 0.450.

Gujarat Titans cemented their place at the top of the points table with 16 points as they defeated Royal Challengers Bangalore on Saturday. Pradeep Sangwan was the pick of the bowlers with two wickets while Rahul Tewatia and David Miller impressed with the bat to guide GT to victory.

RCB is currently in the fifth position with 10 points from 10 matches with an NRR of -0.558.

Lucknow Super Giants are third in the points table while Sunrisers Hyderabad are fourth. Towards the lower end of the points table, Delhi Capitals and Punjab Kings are in the sixth and seventh position respectively while Kolkata Knight Riders are struggling at the eighth position.