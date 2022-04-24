IPL 2022: Updated points table after Lucknow Super Giants beat Mumbai Indians by 36 runs

Lucknow Super Giants moved up to the fourth spot in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 points table after defeating Mumbai Indians by 36 runs on Sunday. With 10 points from eight matches, they have the same points as Rajasthan Royals and Sunrisers Hyderabad who have played one game less.

KL Rahul was the top performer for LSG as he scored his second century of the tournament thanks to 12 fours and four sixes. Thanks to his century, he equaled the record of Rohit Sharma’s six T20 tons.

Rohit Sharma and Tilak Varma scored 39 and 38 respectively but they fell well short of the target with Krunal Pandya being the pick of the LSG bowlers with three wickets after conceding 19 runs.

Mumbai Indians continue to languish in the last spot in the points table with not a single win from the eight matches. This continues to be the worst start for any team in the IPL till date and it is slowly becoming the worst run of form for any side.

In the points table, Gujarat Titans are still leading the race with 12 points from 7 matches with RR and SRH in the second and third positions with 10 points each from seven matches.

Royal Challengers Bangalore are fifth while Delhi Capitals are sixth in the points table followed by Kolkata Knight Riders and Punjab Kings (both on six points but KKR have a slightly better NRR).

Chennai Super Kings remain in the ninth position with four points and a net run rate of -0.534.