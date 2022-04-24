IPL 2022: KL Rahul equals Rohit Sharma's T20 record with sensational century against Mumbai Indians

KL Rahul slammed his second century of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 during the encounter between Lucknow Super Giants and Mumbai Indians on Sunday. Rahul brought up the milestone in the final over of the match as he scored a massive six off the bowling of pacer Ryan Meredith.

This was Rahul’s fourth IPL century and along with Rajasthan Royals opener Jos Buttler, he has the joint third highest number of tons in the tournament. He also equaled Rohit Sharma’s record of scoring six hundreds in T20 cricket thanks to his century that guided LSG to a competitive total.

Rahul started the tournament with a few hits and misses but two centuries in the last four matches has catapulted him in the race for the IPL orange cap with 368 runs in eight matches.

The LSG skipper is currently second in the list.

Rahul, who was playing his 93rd IPL innings, looked completely at ease against the MI bowlers as he scored runs in almost every direction and his innings was adorned with 12 boundaries and 4 sixes.

Both Rahul and Buttler have scored two centuries in this year’s competition as Rahul’s previous ton came when Lucknow Super Giants and Mumbai Indians faced each other earlier in the season.

Although Rahul was excellent with the bat, LSG kept losing wickets at the other end with Manish Pandey being the only other batsman to score than 20 runs as LSG posted 168/6 in 20 overs.

Meredith and Kieron Pollard both took two wickets each for Mumbai Indians.