IPL 2022: Updated points table after Kolkata Knight Riders beat Sunrisers Hyderabad

Kolkata Knight Riders moved up to the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 points table with a comprehensive victory over Sunrisers Hyderabad on Saturday. Andre Russell produced a brilliant all-round show while Tim Southee took two wickets as KKR registered a 54-run victory. This victory also kept their playoff chance alive with 12 points from 13 encounters with a net run rate of 0.160.

However, this was somewhat the end of the playoff chances for Sunrisers Hyderabad as they have just 10 points from 12 matches with a NRR of -0.270. However, they can still make it to the Top 4 as they have played a game less than KKR and Royal Challengers Bangalore.

Andre Russell produced a brilliant all-round show with 49 runs and three wickets as KKR dominated the game completely. SRH were never in the match as they were defeat completely on Saturday.

At the top of the table, Gujarat Titans continue to dominate proceedings with 18 points while Lucknow Super Giants are second with 16 points from 12 encounters. Rajasthan Royals and RCB are third and fourth in the points table at the moment with 14 points each but RR have the better NRR.

Delhi Capitals are fifth with 12 points from 12 matches while in the seventh position, we have Punjab Kings with similar points but an inferior NRR than DC. In the final two places in the table, it is still Chennai Super Kings with 8 points from 12 matches and Mumbai Indians with 6 points.