'He was a bit disappointed': CSK CEO explains reason behind Ambati Rayudu's IPL retirement tweet

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) Ambati Rayudu left many in shock on Saturday (May 14) as he surprisingly announced his retirement from the Indian Premier League (IPL) stating that the ongoing season will be his last. However, he soon deleted his tweet before CSK CEO Kasi Viswanathan issued a clarification that Rayudu won't retire.

Taking to Twitter on Saturday, Rayudu wrote - "I am happy to announce that this will be my last IPL. I have had a wonderful time playing it and being a part of 2 great teams for 13 years,” tweeted the veteran batsman, adding: “Would love to sincerely thank Mumbai Indians and CSK for the wonderful journey."

He deleted the tweet minutes after posting it. CSK CEO Viswanathan has now explained the reason behind Rayudu's retirement flip flop and revealed the veteran batter was disappointed due to his poor performances so far this season and thus decided to retire following the end of the tournament out of frustration.

“He hasn’t retired. He was a bit disappointed for not having done well this season. So in a fit of (frustration), he put that on Twitter. Then I called him and told him that this was not the management’s view (that he is not contributing) and he shouldn’t do that (retire). He agreed to that. He is so attached to the franchise, he felt that he wasn’t doing well and should quit. That’s the only thing,” the CSK CEO was quoted as saying by The Indian Express.

Rayudu has been one of the consistent performers for CSK since joining the four-time champions in 2018. The veteran batter has so far amassed 1771 runs in 73 matches for the team at an average of over 32 and a strike rate of 128.80. The CSK stalwart, however, hasn't been on top of his game so far this season.

Rayudu has only managed 271 runs in 12 matches this season at an average of 27.10 and a strike rate of over 124. Rayudu's shocking retirement flip flop became one of the major talking points among cricket fans on social media, sparking rumours of issues in the CSK squad.

From Ravindra Jadeja stepping down as captain before getting ruled out due to an injury to Rayudu's retirement flip flop, CSK have been at the centre of some major controversies this season. A CSK insider indicated that there are problems within the squad but that are looking to rectify them soon.

“In a big family, there will always be some problems. Like that we are going through slight problems, which we will come out of. We have the resources to do that,” a CSK insider was quoted as saying by Indian Express.