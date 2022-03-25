IPL 2022: Suryakumar Yadav can cement his spot in Team India, says Sunil Gavaskar

Former Indian cricket team skipper Sunil Gavaskar believes that Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 will be the perfect opportunity for Suryakumar Yadav to cement his position in the national side.

Yadav was retained by Mumbai Indians ahead of the auction and he has been an integral part of their squad in the recent years. "It has been a wonderful last couple of seasons for Suryakumar Yadav and IPL 2022 is a great opportunity for him to cement his place in the Indian team by performing well again this season," said Gavaskar on the Star Sports show, The Gameplan.

Yadav will miss the first game for Mumbai Indians as he is recovering for an injury.

"The Indian team for the T20 World Cup will to a great extent be decided on IPL performances. So, Yadav has got this great opportunity to enhance his chances to be picked in the squad that flies to Australia," he added while taking about Yadav’s chances of being a regular for Team India.

Gavaskar also said that David Warner does not need to prove his worth to anyone and he believes that Warner will have a good season after joining Delhi Capitals for the price of INR 6.5 crore.

"At this stage in Warner's career, he does not have to prove anything to anybody except himself. Last year was just one of those bad patches that every cricketer goes through, and he will contribute heavily with the bat for Delhi Capitals this time around," said the former India captain.

Kolkata Knight Riders will face Chennai Super Kings in the opening match of IPL 2022 on March 26.