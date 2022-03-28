IPL 2022: Rohit's MI attain unwanted record after going down to DC, lose opening game for 10th time in a row

The second game of the IPL 2022 edition saw the Rohit Sharma-led Mumbai Indians (MI) lock horns with the Delhi Capitals (DC) on Sunday afternoon. In the first afternoon game of the season, the five-time winners MI franchise went down to Rishabh Pant & Co. by four wickets in defence of a challening 178 at the Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai.

Opting to bowl first, the DC camp rode on Kuldeep Yadav's 3 for 18 as MI posted 177-5 courtesy skipper Rohit (41) and Ishan Kishan's 48-ball 81 not out. In reply, the Delhi camp lost Prithvi Shaw and Tim Seifert after good starts whereas the big guns such as Pant and Rovman Powell perished soon. At 72 for 5, not many would've given a chance to the DC camp but Axar Patel's 17-ball 38* and Lalit Yadav's 38-ball 48*, along with Shardul Thakur's 11-ball 22, propelled DC to a stunning four-wicket win.

With this loss, MI attained an unwanted record to have conceded their tenth successive opening game of the season. The most successful IPL franchise has been winless in their first encounter of a season since 2013.

For the unversed, the last time MI won their opening game was when they hadn't even lifted their maiden title (in 2012). Back then, former Indian off-spinner Harbhajan Singh was their captain.

At the post-match presentation, Rohit said, "I thought it was a good score. It didn't look like a pitch where you can get 170+ at the start but we played in the middle and finished well. Just didn't bowl according to our plans. Never been the talk (of badly wanting to win the first game). We always come prepared whether it's the first game or last game. We want to win every game. Things didn't go according to plan but that can happen. Just need to stay close as a group and take the learnings. Disappointed with the loss but not the end."