IPL 2022: Delhi Capitals and Punjab Kings register impressive wins on Day 2

Delhi Capitals and Punjab Kings started their IPL 2022 campaigns with brilliant win on Sunday. While DC defeated five-time winner Mumbai Indians, the Punjab franchise completed a sensational chase to defeat Royal Challengers Bangalore.
Delhi Capitals pulled off a sensational run chase to begin their IPL 2022 campaign with a four-wicket win over Mumbai Indians.
(Photograph:Others)
Ishan Kishan was the top scorer for Mumbai Indians as he scored 81 off 48 deliveries to take them to a solid total of 177 for the loss of five wickets.
Kuldeep Yadav was the pick of the bowlers for Delhi Capitals as he took three wickets while left-arm fast bowler Khaleel Ahmed claimed two.
Prithvi Shaw started well for Delhi Capitals and the duo of Lalit Yadav and Axar Patel played a blinder towards the end to chase down the total with 10 balls to spare.
In the second game of the day, Faf du Plessis played an impressive knock of 88 from 57 balls to power Royal Challengers Bangalore to 205/2 in 20 overs.
Shikhar Dhawan laid the foundation of the run chase for Punjab Kings as he scored 42 and stitched together a decent partnership with skipper Mayank Agarwal
Odean Smith and Shahrukh Khan produced late heroics to guide Punjab Kings to a sensational five-wicket victory