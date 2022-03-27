IPL 2022: Delhi Capitals and Punjab Kings register impressive wins on Day 2

Written By: Wion Web Desk

Delhi Capitals and Punjab Kings started their IPL 2022 campaigns with brilliant win on Sunday. While DC defeated five-time winner Mumbai Indians, the Punjab franchise completed a sensational chase to defeat Royal Challengers Bangalore.

View in App

DC beat MI by four wickets | Photo: IPL |

Delhi Capitals pulled off a sensational run chase to begin their IPL 2022 campaign with a four-wicket win over Mumbai Indians.

(Photograph:Others)

Ishan Kishan | Photo: IPL |

Ishan Kishan was the top scorer for Mumbai Indians as he scored 81 off 48 deliveries to take them to a solid total of 177 for the loss of five wickets.

(Photograph:Others)

Kuldeep Yadav | Photo: IPL |

Kuldeep Yadav was the pick of the bowlers for Delhi Capitals as he took three wickets while left-arm fast bowler Khaleel Ahmed claimed two.

(Photograph:Others)

Axar Patel | Photo: IPL |

Prithvi Shaw started well for Delhi Capitals and the duo of Lalit Yadav and Axar Patel played a blinder towards the end to chase down the total with 10 balls to spare.

(Photograph:Others)

Faf du Plessis | Photo: IPL |

In the second game of the day, Faf du Plessis played an impressive knock of 88 from 57 balls to power Royal Challengers Bangalore to 205/2 in 20 overs.

(Photograph:Others)

Shikhar Dhawan | Photo: IPL |

Shikhar Dhawan laid the foundation of the run chase for Punjab Kings as he scored 42 and stitched together a decent partnership with skipper Mayank Agarwal

(Photograph:Others)

Punjab Kings | Photo: IPL |

Odean Smith and Shahrukh Khan produced late heroics to guide Punjab Kings to a sensational five-wicket victory

(Photograph:Others)

Topics

Read in App