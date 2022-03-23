IPL 2022: Rohit Sharma provides update on Suryakumar Yadav's availability for MI ahead of DC clash

A lot of marquee players will be missing the start of the IPL 2022 edition. For the five-time champions Rohit Sharma-led Mumbai Indians (MI), they have still not attained the services of Suryakumar Yadav as the swashbuckling right-hander remains at the National Cricket Academy (NCA), Bengaluru.

For the unversed, Surya suffered a hairline fracture on his thumb on February 22 during Team India's third and final T20I versus West Indies. Since then, he has been out of action and working hard at the NCA to regain full fitness. Ahead of the IPL 2022 season-opener, Rohit Sharma addressed the media at a press conference and spilled the beans on SKY's availability ahead of MI's opening game, versus Rishabh Pant-led Delhi Capitals (DC) on March 27 at the Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai.

"Surya is at NCA at the moment, he is recovering well, he will be here soon. I can't give you his availability right now whether he will be available for the first game or not, but we are trying to get him here as soon as possible once we have the clearance from NCA," Rohit said at the press conference.

SKY has been a vital cog in MI's franchise for the last few years. He was one of the four players who were retained by the franchise prior to the mega auction. Surya crossed the 400-run mark in three successive seasons, from IPL 2018-2020. In addition, he returned with 317 runs in IPL 2021, at a strike rate of 143.43, to be MI's second-highest run-getter despite them missing the playoffs berth.

On his own workload, Rohit said, "I want to play all games, that’s why I am still here. I will play all games and try to make a difference in every game. If there is a concern, we will address it."