IPL 2022: Return of Trent Boult? Rajasthan Royals predicted XI against Kolkata Knight Riders

Rajasthan Royals will be looking to get back to winning ways as they take on Kolkata Knight Riders in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 on Monday. Both sides have six points but RR are fifth in the points table while KKR are sixth as a result of better net run rate for Sanju Samson & Co.

In the previous encounter, they were beaten by Gujarat Titans as Hardik Pandya played a brilliant 52-ball-87 knock while debutant Yash Dayal and Lockie Ferguson took three wickets each.

Also read | Pujara scripts history with first-class double century on debut for Sussex

With Trent Boult cleared to play, he is expected to bolster the already impressive RR bowling line up and he can replace New Zealand all-rounder James Neesham who did not do much in the last game.

Against Kolkata Knight Riders, Jos Buttler is expected to open the batting with in-form Devdutt Padikkal with skipper Samson looking for his lost form at No 3 in the batting line-up.

South Africa’s Rassie van der Dussen and West Indies’ Shimron Hetmyer are once again expected to retain their places in the RR middle order with Riyan Parag being the Indian all-rounder option.

Also read | Former India opener names two franchises who have 'lit up' IPL this year

Ravichandran Ashwin and Yuzvendra Chahal form one of the most intimidating spin duos in the tournament while Kuldeep Sen and Prasidh Krishna will be the Indian pace bowlers for RR. Trent Boult will be the only foreign bowler for the team.

Rajasthan Royals predicted XI: Jos Buttler, Devdutt Padikkal, Sanju Samson, Rassie van der Dussen, Shimron Hetmyer, Ravichandran Ashwin, Riyan Parag, Trent Boult, Kuldeep Sen, Prasidh Krishna, Yuzvendra Chahal