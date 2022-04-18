IPL 2022: Former India opener names two franchises who have 'lit up' the competition this year

Former Indian cricket team opener Aakash Chopra picked two teams who, according to him, have ‘lit up’ the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022. Chopra was all praise for Gujarat Titans as they defeated Chennai Super Kings in the absence of their skipper Hardik Pandya on Sunday. He also lauded Sunrisers Hyderabad after they registered their fourth consecutive victory of the tournament.

"Winning without Hardik. Winning without Gill scoring a single run. This Gujarat Team is doing things that I never thought were possible with their resources. Two teams-GT and SRH have lit up this #IPL2022," Chopra tweeted.

It was a good outing for both teams on Sunday as they extended their winning run with both set of batsmen impressing with their stroke play. While it was Aiden Markram and Nicholas Pooran for SRH, David Miller found his lost form and he guided GT to victory along with Rashid Khan.

SRH pacer Umran Malik was on fire as he took three wickets in the final over of the match while Bhuvneshwar Kumar wrecked the top order with three scalps as Punjab Kings were bundled out for 151. It was an easy chase for Kane Williamson & Co as they moved into the Top 4 in the points table.

On the other hand, Miller was the star performer for GT as he stitched together a brilliant partnership with stand-in skipper Rashid to guide his team to victory after they lost four wickets under 40 runs. It catapulted them to the top of the points table with five wins in six matches.