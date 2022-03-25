IPL 2022: Ravichandran Ashwin predicts opening pair for Sunrisers Hyderabad

Rajasthan Royals spinner Ravichandran Ashwin believes that Sunrisers Hyderabad can open their innings with Abhishek Sharma along with skipper Kane Williamson in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022.

With David Warner leaving SRH after a long association, the opening slot is a point of concern for the franchise and Ashwin said that they can pin their hopes on the young Abhishek Sharma.

“I don’t think they will open with Abhishek Sharma and Rahul Tripathi. I think they’ll open with Abhishek Sharma and Kane Williamson. Because they also have Aiden Markram, Nicholas Pooran. So, I feel they’ll play both of them,” Ashwin said on his official YouTube channel.

“And so, if they wanna play both of them, I don’t know whether Aiden Markram will bat at 4 or 5. But I don’t know for sure. Anyway, our first game is going to be with them. I don’t know with which team they’ll go with,” the veteran off-spinner added while talking about SRH.

Following the end of the tournament, Warner was released. In the IPL mega auction, the Sunrisers finished with 23 players in their roster and while the side has a fairly new squad composition, they also placed their faith in a select number of players who had been the part of the group last season.

Sunrisers Hyderabad finished last in the points table at the end of IPL 2021 and they have a mostly new look team this time after retaining Kane Williamson and the young duo of Ahmed Samad and Umran Malik. SRH begin their campaign against Rajasthan Royals on March 29.