IPL 2022: Punjab Kings' Shikhar Dhawan just three boundaries away from impressive T20 milestone

Punjab Kings opener Shikhar Dhawan is on the verge of two impressive milestones in the Indian Premier League (IPL) and he will take the chance to add both of them to his kitty during the encounter against Gujarat Titans on Friday.

Dhawan is just three boundaries away from completing 1000 fours in T20 cricket – a feat not achieved by any Indian cricketer in the shortest format of the sport. Royal Challengers Bangalore’s Virat Kohli is a distant second in the list with 917 boundaries.

Dhawan already has the highest number of boundaries in IPL history with 664 fours to his name.

Overall, he is fifth in the elite list and just two boundaries away from taking away the fourth spot from Aaron Finch. The list is topped by West Indies opener Chris Gayle (1132), England international Alex Hales (1054) and Australia and Delhi Capitals batsman David Warner with 1054 boundaries.

Dhawan had a couple of good seasons with Delhi Capitals but they parted ways ahead of the 2022 seasons. In the mega auction, he was picked up by Punjab Kings for INR 82.5 million. He has been a constant at the top of the innings for the franchise along with skipper Mayank Agarwal.

Dhawan started his season well with a steady 43 against Royal Challengers Bangalore but was unable to score big in their second game against Kolkata Knight Riders. Against Chennai Super Kings, he got a good start but was unable to convert it into big score once again as he was dismissed for 33.