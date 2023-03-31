IPL 2023: Not Lasith Malinga! THIS former India pacer has bowled most maidens in mega event
IPL 2023 - Not Lasith Malinga! India's former speedster holds the record for bowling the most maiden overs in tournament history.
The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 edition is starting on Friday evening (March 31) with the defending champions Gujarat Titans (GT) taking on the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in Ahmedabad. Over the years, the tournament has become widely acclaimed and has gained immense success across the globe.
The tournament started with two successive centuries being scored in the opening games in IPL 2008. However, the showpiece event has shown that it isn't only about the batters and bowlers have not risen their game and challenged batters with their skils and variations. Before the start of the upcoming season, which marks the return of the home-and-away format, here's a look at the bowler who tops the list of most maiden overs bowled in the history of IPL:
Indian seamer Praveen Kumar🔥 has bowled the most number of maiden overs in the history of #IPL with a total of 14 maiden overs to his name.#IPL2022 pic.twitter.com/NwCI7ZbUDn— Jaammii..🎏 (@Jaammiing) March 20, 2022
|Player
|Matches
|Overs
|Wickets
|Maidens
|Praveen Kumar
|119
|420
|90
|14
|Bhuvneshwar Kumar
|146
|542
|154
|11
|Irfan Pathan
|103
|340
|80
|10
|Lasith Malinga
|122
|471
|170
|8
|Jasprit Bumrah
|120
|455
|145
|8
|Sandeep Sharma
|104
|385
|114
|8
|Trent Boult
|78
|297
|92
|8
|Dhawal Kulkarni
|82
|297
|86
|8
|Dale Steyn
|95
|362
|97
|7
|Harbhajan Singh
|163
|569
|150
|6
While many would have believed that Sri Lankan legend Lasith Malinga would have occupied the top spot, the Islander features at the fourth position with the top-three comprising Indian pacers. Praveen Kumar, who played 119 games and represented the likes of Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH), Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) -- which is now known as the Punjab Kings (PBKS) -- now-defunct Gujarat Lions (GL) and the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) and sits at the top spot with 14 maiden overs up his sleeves.
Talking about Praveen's IPL career, he played from 2008 till 2017 and claimed 90 scalps. For India, he featured in 6 Tests, 68 ODIs and 10 T20Is accounting for 112 scalps overall. SRH's Bhuvi has a chance to surpass his senior statesman in the list during this year's edition. He is at the second spot with 11 maiden overs under his belt.
Other big names such as Jasprit Bumrah, Trent Boult, Dale Steyn and Harbhajan Singh features below in the elite list.