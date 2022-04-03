IPL 2022: MS Dhoni completes 350 T20s, joins Rohit Sharma in elite list against Punjab Kings

MS Dhoni became the second Indian cricketer to play 350 T20 matches when he took the field for Chennai Super Kings against Punjab Kings in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 on Sunday.

Mumbai Indians skipper Rohit Sharma, who has played 372 matches, is the only other Indian player to achieve this feat. Incidentally, Dhoni and Rohit have won nine IPL titles among them as a skipper.

Dhoni is also three sixes away from entering the Top 5 list of cricketers with the highest number of maximums for one team in T20 cricket. Chris Gayle tops the list with 263 sixes for Royal Challengers Bangalore followed by Kieron Pollard with 249 sixes and AB De Villiers with 240 maximums.

Dhoni stepped down from the CSK captaincy position ahead of IPL 2022 and he was succeeded by all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja. The wicketkeeper batsman was their skipper from the first season of IPL back in 2008 and he won the tournament twice and the Champions League T20 twice with CSK.

Dhoni has made a good start to this year’s competition with a hard-fought half century in the first match against Kolkata Knight Riders. He came to bat with his side in trouble and steadied the innings with a watchful knock. In the second match, he was a lot more aggressive as he scored 16 off 6 balls.

However, CSK have failed to win their first two games with the bowler department failing to perform in crunch situations and only Dwayne Bravo has taken more than one wicket for the franchise till now.