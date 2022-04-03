IPL 2022: MS Dhoni completes 350 T20s, joins Rohit Sharma in elite list against Punjab Kings

WION Web Team
New Delhi, India Published: Apr 03, 2022, 08:00 PM(IST)

MS Dhoni scored a brilliant fifty for Chennai Super Kings | Photo: IPL Photograph:( Others )

Follow Us

Story highlights

MS Dhoni is also three sixes away from entering the Top 5 list of cricketers with the highest number of maximums for one team in T20 cricket.

MS Dhoni became the second Indian cricketer to play 350 T20 matches when he took the field for Chennai Super Kings against Punjab Kings in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 on Sunday.

Mumbai Indians skipper Rohit Sharma, who has played 372 matches, is the only other Indian player to achieve this feat. Incidentally, Dhoni and Rohit have won nine IPL titles among them as a skipper.

Also read | 'He is not finished': Md Kaif makes big prediction about MS Dhoni's IPL future

Dhoni is also three sixes away from entering the Top 5 list of cricketers with the highest number of maximums for one team in T20 cricket. Chris Gayle tops the list with 263 sixes for Royal Challengers Bangalore followed by Kieron Pollard with 249 sixes and AB De Villiers with 240 maximums.

Dhoni stepped down from the CSK captaincy position ahead of IPL 2022 and he was succeeded by all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja. The wicketkeeper batsman was their skipper from the first season of IPL back in 2008 and he won the tournament twice and the Champions League T20 twice with CSK.

Also read | Healy's stunning knock helps Australia beat New Zealand to lift 7th WC trophy

Dhoni has made a good start to this year’s competition with a hard-fought half century in the first match against Kolkata Knight Riders. He came to bat with his side in trouble and steadied the innings with a watchful knock. In the second match, he was a lot more aggressive as he scored 16 off 6 balls.

However, CSK have failed to win their first two games with the bowler department failing to perform in crunch situations and only Dwayne Bravo has taken more than one wicket for the franchise till now.

Topics

  • LIVE
  • RESULTS
Apr 03, 2022 | 1st Test - Day Stumps
Bangladesh in South Africa, 2 Test Series, 2022
SA
367
(121.0 ov)
204
(74.0 ov)
 VS
BAN
298
(115.5 ov)
11/3
(6.0 ov)
Full Scorecard →
Apr 03, 2022 | Match 11 LIVE
Indian Premier League, 2022
CSK
 VS
PBKS
161/6
(17.0 ov)
Full Scorecard →
Apr 02, 2022 | 2nd ODI
Netherlands in New Zealand, 3 ODI Series, 2022
NZ
(50.0 ov) 264/9
VS
NED
146 (34.1 ov)
New Zealand beat Netherlands by 118 runs
Full Scorecard →
Apr 02, 2022 | Match 6
Nepal T20I Tri-Series, 2022
NEP
(20.0 ov) 223/5
VS
MAL
138 (19.5 ov)
Nepal beat Malaysia by 85 runs
Full Scorecard →
Read in App