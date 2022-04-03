'He is not finished': Mohammad Kaif makes big prediction about MS Dhoni's IPL future

MS Dhoni created ripples in the cricketing world when he stepped down as the Chennai Super Kings skipper ahead of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022. With Ravindra Jadeja taking over, many speculated that this can be the final IPL season for the veteran wicketkeeper batsman.

However, former India cricketer Mohammad Kaif believes that Dhoni has a lot to offer to the game and backed the former skipper to perform well in the ongoing season of the tournament.

Also read | IPL 2022: MS Dhoni three sixes away from joining Virat Kohi in T20 elite list

"Dhoni is not finished, he is a finisher," Kaif told Sportskeeda. “People have said that his time is over and this could be his last IPL, but look at how he has batted, remaining not-out in both innings. This year we might see the Dhoni that we knew who used to start hitting boundaries from ball one.”

Kaif added that the pitches in Maharashtra will be beneficial for Dhoni’s style of play.

Also read | IPL 2022: Dhawan on verge of breaking multiple records against CSK

"He has left the captaincy on paper, so he may not be under much pressure. So, we might see the free-flowing Dhoni who used to hit the ball out of the stadium. The conditions are good, Maharashtra has good wickets, and he will get pace, and the way he hit that first ball six, shows that he is in good form," Kaif said when asked about Dhoni’s performances in the IPL 2022 till now.

Dhoni has started the tournament well with a fifty against Kolkata Knight Riders and a quickfire 16 off 6 balls against Lucknow Super Giants but CSK have not won a single game till now.