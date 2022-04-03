IPL 2022: Shikhar Dhawan on verge of breaking multiple records against Chennai Super Kings

Shikhar Dhawan will be looking to add two massive milestones to his already illustrious career when Punjab Kings face Chennai Super Kings in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 on Sunday.

The left-hander already has the most number of fours (660) in IPL history and he is just seven boundaries away from completing 1000 fours in T20 cricket. With 993 fours, Dhawan is fifth in the list of cricketers with the highest number of boundaries in the shortest format of the sport.

The list is topped by West Indies batsman Chris Gayle (1132) followed by Alex Hales (1054) and David Warner (1054). Australia skipper Aaron Finch is fourth with 998 boundaries to his name.

Dhawan will also become the only Indian cricketer to score 1000 boundaries in his T20 career with Virat Kohli being a distant second in the list with 917 boundaries. Incidentally, Dhawan is also extreme close to breaking Kohli’s record of scoring the most number of runs against CSK.

Kohli has scored 948 runs against the Chennai team and currently, Dhawan is just 41 runs behind.

Dhawan was picked by Punjab Kings for INR 8.25 crore in the mega auction ahead of IPL 2022 after two good seasons with Delhi Capitals. Dhawan looked promising against Royal Challengers Bangalore as he scored 43 to lay the foundation for the run chase but failed to score big against KKR.

Punjab Kings will be looking to get back to winning ways after they were beaten by KKR in their previous encounter after chasing down a mammoth target of 206 against RCB.