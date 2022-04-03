Alyssa Healy breaks Adam Gilchrist's record with a stunning knock against England in Women's WC final

Australian opener Alyssa Healy tormented the England bowling attack in the final of the ICC Women's ODI World Cup 2022 at the Hagley Oval in Christchurch on Sunday (April 03). Healy looked in sensational touch as she took the England bowlers to the cleaners to notch up a stunning knock of 170 runs off 138 balls laced with 26 boundaries.

After being asked to bat first in the summit clash, Healy got Australia off to a flyer as she combined with her opening partner Rachael Haynes (68) to post a 160-run stand for the first wicket before adding another brilliant partnership of 156 runs for the third wicket with Beth Mooney, who also scored a cracking 62 off 47 balls.

Healy went after the England bowlers and ended up playing one of the finest knocks in the history of the Women's World Cup. With his 170-run-knock, she also surpassed the likes of Viv Richards and Ricky Ponting in an elite list while breaking the legendary Adam Gilchrist's record of most runs scored by any batter in a World Cup final.

Healy registered the highest individual score by a male or a female cricketer in a World Cup final with her stunning 170-run knock. Gilchrist held the record previously for his 149-run knock against Sri Lanka in the final of the 2007 Men's ODI World Cup which was won by the Aussies. Former Australia captain Ponting (140*) and Sir Viv Richards (138*) are in the third and fourth spot respectively.

Former Australia cricketer Karen Rolton held the record for the highest individual score in a Women's World Cup final with her 107 not out against India in 2005. Healy surpassed her to break the record with her career-best knock which powered the Aussies to a huge total of 356/5 in 50 overs.

Most runs in a single edition of the Women's World Cup:

The Aussie opener also set the record for most runs by any batter in a single edition of the Women's World Cup. Healy slammed 509 runs for Australia throughout the tournament this year which is the most by any batter in the history of the Women's World Cup.