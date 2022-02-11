IPL 2022 mega auction live streaming: When and where to watch in India?

All eyes are on the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 mega auction that will see a massive rejig in the dynamics of all the existing IPL franchises. The world's richest cricket league is going to be bigger and better as there is an addition of two more teams - Gujarat Titans and Lucknow Super Giants.

During the two-day mega auction, a total of 590 cricketers are set to go under the hammer. IPL informed that amongst 590 players who have registered for the auction, 228 are capped players, 355 are uncapped players and seven belong to Associate Nations.

All the teams will be bidding to rope in some of the biggest cricketing names, such as Faf du Plessis, David Warner, Pat Cummins, Kagiso Rabada, Trent Boult, Quinton de Kock, Jonny Bairstow, Jason Holder, Dwayne Bravo, Shakib Al Hasan, Wanindu Hasaranga, etc.

Ahead of the much-awaited auction, here's everything you need to know about when and where to watch it:

Dates of IPL 2022 auction

February 12 and February 13

Time of IPL 2022 auction

12 noon IST

Place of IPL 2022 auction

Bengaluru, India

How to watch IPL 2022 auction on TV?

The IPL 2022 auction will be telecasted on the Star Sports Network.

Live streaming of IPL 2022 auction

The live stream of the IPL 2022 auction will be available on Disney+ Hotstar.

Total teams (10):

Chennai Super Kings, Mumbai Indians, Royal Challengers Bangalore, Kolkata Knight Riders, Delhi Capitals, Punjab Kings, Rajasthan Royals, Sunrisers Hyderabad, Gujarat Titans, Lucknow Supergiant