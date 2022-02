IPL 2022 auction: Five stars who could attract massive fees

Here's a look at five stars who could attract massive fees when the 10 franchises - including two new ones - place their bids.

All eyes are on the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 mega auction as some of the world's top cricketers will be among 590 players in the two-day mega event.

David Warner (Australia)

The swashbuckling opener silenced his critics last year with his key role in Australia's maiden T20 World Cup triumph following a poor IPL season with Sunrisers Hyderabad.

Warner, 35, who led the side to their only IPL title in 2016, was removed as Hyderabad's captain in the first leg of the pandemic-hit competition, later dropped from the team and finally released.

But the left-hand batsman, who scored 289 runs in the World Cup, remains one of the 10 marquee players in the mega auctions -- with a base price of $267,000 -- and is expected to trigger a bidding war.



