CSK to RCB: A look at the remaining purse of all ten teams ahead of IPL 2022 mega auction

Less than 24 hours are left for the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 mega auction to get underway in Bengaluru. The two-day event will be held on February 12 and 13 with all ten teams looking to rope in the best of talents from across the globe. As many as 590 players are set to go under the hammer at the IPL 2022 mega auction.

This year's mega auction will see the debut of the Lucknow Super Giants and Gujarat Titans, which are the two new teams to have been introduced to the IPL roster from the 2022 season. While the existing eight teams had been given an option to retain a maximum of four players each, the two new teams were allowed to pick at least three players from the players draft ahead of the mega auction.

All ten teams have been given a total purse of Rs 90 crore (INR 900 million) to spend at the mega auction and have to build their respective squads within the allotted budget. While some teams have retained four players, spending a sum of Rs 42 crore in total, some have retained only three players and have spent a lesser amount.

Also Read: MS Dhoni to Virat Kohli: A look at first IPL salaries of superstar cricketers

While Punjab Kings have the highest amount remaining in their purse at Rs 72 crore (INR 720 crore), Delhi Capitals have the lowest remaining amount in their purse with Rs 47.5 crore (INR 475 million). Ahead of the IPL 2022 mega auction, here is a look at the remaining purse of all ten teams:

Punjab Kings - Rs 72 crore (INR 720 million)

Players retained - Arshdeep Singh, Mayank Agarwal

Rajasthan Royals - ₹62 crore (INR 620 million)

Players retained - Sanju Samson, Jos Buttler, Yashasvi Jaiswal

Lucknow Super Giants - ₹58 crore (INR 580 million)

Players retained - KL Rahul, Marcus Stoinis, Ravi Bishnoi

Royal Challengers Bangalore - ₹57 crore (INR 570 million)

Players retained - Virat Kohli, Glenn Maxwell, Mohammed Siraj

Gujarat Titans - ₹52 crore (INR 520 million)

Players retained - Hardik Pandya, Rashid Khan, Shubman Gill

Chennai Super Kings - ₹48 crore (INR 480 million)

Players retained - Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni, Moeen Ali, Ruturaj Gaikwad

Mumbai Indians - ₹48 crore (INR 480 million)

Players retained - Rohit Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah, Kieron Pollard, Suryakumar Yadav

Kolkata Knight Riders - ₹48 crore (INR 480 million)

Players retained - Andre Russell, Varun Chakaravarthy, Venkatesh Iyer, Sunil Narine

Delhi Capitals - ₹47.5 crore (INR 475 million)

Players retained - Rishabh Pant, Prithvi Shaw, Axar Patel Anrich Nortje