MS Dhoni to Virat Kohli: A look at first IPL salaries of superstar cricketers

Chennai Super Kings captain MS Dhoni was the most expensive pick at the IPL 2008 player auction. Dhoni was picked by CSK for a whopping Rs 6 crore (INR 60 million) in 2008. He has since led CSK in 12 seasons and has helped the team win 4 IPL titles.
Virat Kohli was one of the draft picks from the players who featured in the 2008 U-19 World Cup. He was picked by RCB for an amount of USD 50,000 (INR 12 lakh) at the time. Kohli has since been with RCB throughout his IPL career and is currently the leading run-getter in IPL history.
Rohit Sharma was one of the most promising Indian youngsters at the time and was piced by now-defunct Deccan Chargers for a sum of around Rs 3 crore (INR 30 million) at the IPL 2008 player auction. Rohit joined Mumbai Indians in 2011 and has since led the team to a record five IPL titles.
AB de Villiers become one of the most loved overseas cricketers in India during his stint at the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB). However, he was roped in by Delhi Capitals in IPL 2008 and his first paycheck in the league was of roughly Rs 1.2 crore (INR 12 million).
Suresh Raina has been one of the veterans of the Indian Premier League and is among the leading run-getters of all time in the competition. Raina was picked by CSK for a sum of roughly Rs 2.8 crore (INR 28 million) at the IPL 2008 auction. He has played an instrumental role in CSK's success over the years. He was released by CSK ahead of IPL 2022 mega auction.
One of the best overseas batters in the history of the league, David Warner had joined Delhi Capitals for a sum of around Rs 14.73 lakh (INR 1.4 million) in IPL 2009. There was no looking back for the Australian opener as he went on to become a legend in the league. He led Sunrisers Hyderabad to their first IPL title in 2016. Warner drew a salary of Rs 12.5 crore per season from IPL 2018 to 2021.
Hardik Pandya made his IPL debut for Mumbai Indians in 2015 after being bought for Rs 10 lakh (INR 1 million). He was scouted by the franchise and went on to become one of the finds of the tournament. The star all-rounder saw a massive salary hike in the year 2018 as he was retained by the franchise for a whopping Rs 11 crore (INR 110 million).
One of the best fast bowlers in the world at present, Jasprit Bumrah was also scouted by Mumbai Indians and fast-tracked into the IPL. Bumrah was bught by Mumbai Indians for a sum of Rs 10 lakh (INR 1 million) only. Last year, he was retained by the franchise for a whopping Rs 12 crore (INR 120 million).
One of the most explosive T20 batters in the world, Chris Gayle started his IPL career with Kolkata Knight Riders in 2008. He was picked by the franchise for a sum of roughly Rs 3.21 crore (INR 32.1 million). Gayle went on to play for the likes of RCB and Punjab Kings amassing 4965 runs in 142 matches.
Lasith Malinga was bught for a sum of roughly Rs 1.4 crore by Mumbai Indians in IPL 2008. Malinga never played for any other team in the tournament and spent his entire IPL career with Mumbai Indians. He remains the leading wicket-taker in the history of the league with 170 wickets to his name.
Disclaimer: All salary data taken from Moneyball.insidesport.in