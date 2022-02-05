MS Dhoni to Virat Kohli: A look at first IPL salaries of superstar cricketers

Lasith Malinga - Rs 1.4 crore | Photo - IPL |

Lasith Malinga was bught for a sum of roughly Rs 1.4 crore by Mumbai Indians in IPL 2008. Malinga never played for any other team in the tournament and spent his entire IPL career with Mumbai Indians. He remains the leading wicket-taker in the history of the league with 170 wickets to his name.

Disclaimer: All salary data taken from Moneyball.insidesport.in

(Photograph:Others)