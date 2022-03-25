IPL 2022: Liam Livingstone opens up about preferred position in Punjab Kings batting order

Liam Livingstone is a name that is synonymous with T20 leagues around the world. The England all-rounder is well known for his aggressive batting for franchises in various countries and thanks to his brilliant performances, he was picked by Punjab Kings ahead of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022.

Livingstone commanded an impressive price of INR 11.5 crore as multiple franchises went for him and ahead of the tournament, he ended the suspense regarding his position in the batting order.

"I know where I am going to bat anyway. I am going to bat in the middle-order so it would be stupid of me to say otherwise. I'm probably going to bat at 4 or 5. The team is always bigger than the individual and you've got to fit into a role which the team needs you and I think Punjab Kings are going to need me in the middle order role so that's where I am focused. I haven't even thought about anywhere else. The team is really important and I'm excited; hope I can finish off games while batting second or post a big total batting first," Livingstone told Sports Tak.

Livingstone was the fourth costliest player in this year’s auction after Ishan Kishan (Mumbai Indians), Deepak Chahar (Chennai Super Kings) and Shreyas Iyer (Kolkata Knight Riders). However, the England international made it clear that he will not be intimidated by the massive price tag.

“We are picked as cricketers to come in and do our jobs, which is to score runs and take wickets and catches. So I think the monetary value is irrelevant. I've played in the last couple of years for not a lot. The IPL is the biggest tournament in the world and I’m just really excited to get going,” he said.

Punjab Kings will begin their IPL 2022 campaign against Royal Challengers Bangalore on March 27.