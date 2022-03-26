Devon Conway to open with Ruturaj Gaikwad? CSK's predicted playing XI for IPL 2022 opener against KKR

Defending champions Chennai Super Kings will be going into the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 against last year’s finalists Kolkata Knight Riders with two significant gaps in their playing XI.

Deepak Chahar, who was the most expensive buy for CSK in the auction this year, will be missing a major chunk of the tournament after picking up a quadriceps injury while England all-rounder Moeen Ali was also ruled out of the season opener after arriving late due to visa issues.

Also read | IPL 2022: CSK vs KKR - Head-to-Head record, trivia, stats and squads

It will also be the first match as captain for all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja after MS Dhoni stepped down from the role ahead of the tournament. Dhoni led the franchise since the start of the tournament in 2008 and the pressure will be on Jadeja to prove his mettle as the new leader of the franchise.

With no Faf du Plessis this year, New Zealand opener Devon Conway is expected to open the batting along with young star Ruturaj Gaikwad. The middle-order will see a number of familiar CSK faces in Ambati Rayudu and Robin Uthappa but the new addition will be the all-rounder Shivam Dube.

Dube was picked up in the auction for INR 4 crore and he is expected to bat at No. 5 ahead of veteran MS Dhoni and the all-rounder duo of skipper Ravindra Jadeja and Dwayne Bravo.

Also read | CSK vs KKR prediction: Who will win today's IPL 2022 opener?

In the bowling department, Adam Milne is expected to lead the pack in the absence of Chahar and he will be joined by youngster Rajvardhan Hangargekar and Sri Lanka spinner Maheesh Theekshana.

CSK predicted XI: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Devon Conway, Robin Uthappa, Ambati Rayudu, Shivam Dube, MS Dhoni, Ravindra Jadeja, Dwayne Bravo, Rajvardhan Hangargekar, Adam Milne, Maheesh Theekshana