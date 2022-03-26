IPL 2022: Harbhajan Singh explains why KKR start as favourites against CSK

The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 season gets underway on Saturday with defending champions Chennai Super Kings taking on last year’s finalists Kolkata Knight Riders in Mumbai.

Both teams will have new captains with Shreyas Iyer leading KKR and Ravindra Jadeja taking over the leadership position from MS Dhoni.

The two franchises will also be missing a host of prominent players due to a number of restrictions – Tim Southee, Pat Cummins and Aaron Finch for KKR while CSK will be without England all-rounder Moeen Ali and the injured fast bowler Deepak Chahar.

Former Indian cricket team spinner Harbhajan Singh, who has played for both KKR and CSK, picked a winner ahead of the encounter. In a conversation with Sportskeeda, Harbhajan said that KKR have a number of young players in their arsenal and he added that KKR will emerge victorious on Saturday.

“I think it’s KKR because they are a young side and boast decent players. They have good hitters along with two quality spinners. Hence, I feel KKR will beat CSK,” Harbhajan was quoted as saying.

“Both teams have a special place. Both franchises took care of me when I played for them. When I played for CSK, the fans poured in all their love. I was with the KKR side last year. Although I didn’t play much due to fitness issues, I tried to help them mentally as much as possible. Both teams have given me immense love but if I have to pick one team that will win, I will have to go with KKR. They have the right team to win,” he added.