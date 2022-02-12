IPL 2022: Coach Anil Kumble says PBKS looking to build 'strong core' around our retained players

PBKS made successful bids for Shikhar Dhawan, Kagiso Rabada, Jonny Bairstow, Rahul Chahar and Shahrukh Khan during the auction

After Day 1 of the Indian Premier League 2022 mega auction, Punjab Kings (PBKS) head coach Anil Kumble said that the management was looking to build a "strong core team" around the retained players. 

On Saturday, that is the first day of auction proceedings ended with massive reshuffling as several players found new camps to represent from next season. 

At the end of the day, Kumble said: "We had a clear vision of who we wanted to bring into our team at the auction. We were looking to build a strong core team around our retained players."

He further said that the franchise was looking at players that would add "balance" to the squad. He said, "We got some interesting picks and are looking forward to tomorrow when our squad will be complete." 

PBKS had retained Mayank Agarwal and Arshdeep Singh. In the auction, they made successful bids for Shikhar Dhawan, Kagiso Rabada, Jonny Bairstow, Rahul Chahar and Shahrukh Khan. They also bought Harpreet Brar, Prabhsimran Singh, Ishan Porel and Jitesh Sharma. 

Satish Menon, CEO, Punjab Kings said, "We went into the auction with a clear strategy in mind. We were looking to forge new partnerships and build a strong group of players that would serve as a stable foundation for years to come." 

"We got some great players today and our team is starting to come together and we are sure to get some exceptional players tomorrow as well," Menon added. 

