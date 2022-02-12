IPL 2022 auction: Royal Challengers Bangalore give update on decision around captaincy

The first day of the Indian Premier League 2022 mega auction is over after the franchises bid for players to create their core team. On Day 1, a total of Rs 3.88 billion was spent by all 10 franchises and 74 players were sold, including 20 overseas.

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) have spent a total of Rs 80.75 crore so far and the amount available with them is Rs 9.25 crore.

During the first day of the auction, RCB bought Faf du Plessis, Dinesh Karthik, Josh Hazlewood, Anuj Rawat and Akash Deep. They also acquired last year's players Harshal Patel and Wanindu Hasaranga.

Giving a major hint on the captaincy in the upcoming edition of the world richest cricket league, Mike Hesson, who is the Director of Cricket Operations at RCB has said the franchise will decide on their captain once the auction is over.

"We haven't had that discussion yet. We have got three incredible leaders in our group. The likes of Maxwell, Virat and Faf so we are really happy with those three leaders. Also, we got Josh Hazlewood, a leader from a bowling point of view. We are really happy with the group in terms of combination leaders. We will make the decision around captaincy after the auction," said Hesson in the virtual press conference.

India's star batter Virat Kohli had stepped down as skipper of the RCB team after IPL 2021. Kohli was appointed as RCB's captain during IPL 2012 and led the team in 140 matches and won 64.

Hesson expressed delight over buying back Patel, who was the leading wicket-taker in the 2021 edition with 32 wickets and made his India T20I debut against New Zealand last year.

"We are very happy as a group. We worked very hard in trying to get back a lot of our core for this year. It became pretty difficult on a few occasions. But we were delighted to get Harshal Patel back," he added.

While concluding, Hesson said that RCB still have lots of work to do on the second and final day of the mega auction. "We have got some work to do tomorrow and not getting too far ahead of ourselves," he said.