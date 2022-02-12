Complete list of players sold on Day 1 of IPL 2022 mega auction: Kishan, Chahar emerge as costliest buys

Indian wicket-keeper batter Ishan Kishan turned out to be the most expensive buy on Day 1 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 mega auction after Mumbai Indians broke the bank to get him back. Mumbai Indians spent a whopping Rs 15.25 crore (INR 152.5 million) to once again secure the services of the youngster having released him ahead of the mega auction.

Indian pacer Deepak Chahar was the second most expensive pick on the first day of the IPL 2022 mega auction as he was roped back in by Chennai Super Kings (CSK) for an insane amount of Rs 14 crore (INR 140 million). Chahar became the most expensive auction signing in CSK's history.

While Mumbai Indians and CSK went big to bring their respective stars, they had a quiet auction otherwise and made calculated moves on Day 1. The likes of Rajasthan Royals, debutant Lucknow Super Giants and Punjab Kings made good use of their large purses in roping in some of the best talents as they enjoyed a brilliant auction on the opening day of the two-day event.

While the Royals have assembled a sensational bowling attack consisting of the likes of Trent Boult, R Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal and Prasidh Krishna, the Lucknow Super Giants roped in some of the best all-rounders in the form of Jason Holder, Deepak Hooda and Krunal Pandya.

Also Read: From Ishan Kishan to Yuvraj Singh: Top five most expensive Indian buys in IPL auction

Lucknow also bought South Africa wicket-keeper batter Quinton de Kock, for a reasonable sum of Rs 6.75 crore (INR 67.5 million). Punjab Kings, on the other hand, made some shrewd signings in the form of Kagiso Rabada, Shikhar Dhawan, Rahul Chahar and Shahrukh Khan.

Here is the complete list of players sold at IPL 2022 mega auction on Day 1:

Shikhar Dhawan - Punjab Kings 8.25 crore (INR 82.5 million)

R Ashwin - Rajasthan Royals - Rs 5 crore (INR 50 million)

Pat Cummins - Kolkata Knight Riders - Rs 7.25 crore (INR 72.5 million)

Kagiso Rabada - Punjab Kings - Rs 9.25 crore (INR 92.5 million)

Trent Boult - Rajasthan Royals - Rs 8 crore (INR 80 million)

Shreyas Iyer - Kolkata Knight Riders - Rs 12.25 crore (INR 122.5 million)

Mohammed Shami - Gujarat Titans - Rs 6.25 crore (INR 62.5 million)

Faf du Plessis - RCB - Rs 7 crore (INR 70 million)

Quinton de Kock - Lucknow Super Giants - Rs 6.25 crore (INR 62.5 million)

David Warner - Delhi Capitals - Rs 6.25 crore (INR 62.5 million)

Manish Pandey - Lucknow Super Giants - Rs 4.60 crore (INR 46 million)

Shimron Hetmyer - Rajasthan Royals - Rs 8.50 crore (INR 85 million)

Robin Uthappa - CSK - Rs 2 crore (INR 20 million)

Jason Roy - Gujarat Titans - Rs 2 crore (INR 20 million)

Devdutt Padikkal - Rajasthan Royals - Rs 7.25 crore (INR 72.5 million)

Also Read: From Shreyas Iyer to Kagiso Rabada: Complete list of 10 marquee players sold at IPL 2022 mega auction

Dwayne Bravo - CSK - Rs 4.4 crore (INR 44 million)

Nitish Rana - KKR - Rs 8 crore (INR 80 million)

Jason Holder - Lucknow Super Giants - Rs 8.75 crore (INR 87.5 million)

Harshal Patel - RCB - Rs 10.75 crore (INR 107.5 million)

Deepak Hooda - Lucknow Super Giants - Rs 5.75 crore (INR 57.5 million)

Wanindu Hasaranga - RCB - Rs 10.75 crore (INR 107.5 million)

Washington Sundar - SRH - Rs 8.75 crore (INR 87.5 million)

Krunal Pandya - Lucknow Super Giants - Rs 8.25 crore (INR 82.5 million)

Mitchell Marsh - Delhi Capitals - Rs 6.50 crore (INR 65 million)

Ambati Rayudu - CSK - Rs 6.75 crore (INR 67.5 million)

Ishan Kishan - Mumbai Indians - Rs 15.25 crore (INR 152.5 million)

Jonny Bairstow - Punjab Kings - Rs 6.75 crore (INR 67.5 million)

Dinesh Karthik - RCB - Rs 5.50 crore (INR 55 million)

T Natarajan - SRH - Rs 4 crore (INR 40 million)

Deepak Chahar - CSK - Rs 14 crore (INR 140 million)

Prasidh Krishna - RR - Rs 10 crore (INR 100 million)

Lockie Ferguson - Gujarat Titans - Rs 10 crore (INR 100 million)

Josh Hazlewood - Mumbai Indians - Rs 7.75 crore (INR 77.5 million)

Mark Wood - Lucknow Supergiants - Rs 7.50 crore (INR 75 million)

Bhuvneshwar Kumar - Sunrisers Hyderabad - Rs 4.20 crore (INR 42 million)

Shardul Thakur - Delhi Capitals - Rs 10.75 crore (INR 107.5 million)

Mustafizur Rahman - Delhi Capitals - Rs 2 crore (INR 20 million)

Kuldeep Yadav - Delhi Capitals - Rs 2 crore (INR 20 million)

Rahul Chahar - Punjab Kings - Rs 5.25 crore (INR 52.5 million)

Yuzvendra Chahal - RR - Rs 6.50 crore (INR 65 million)

Priyam Garg - SRH - Rs 20 lakh (INR 2 million)

Abhinav Sadarangani - Gujarat Titans - Rs 2.60 crore (INR 26 million)

Dewald Brevis - Mumbai Indians - Rs 3 crore (INR 30 million)

Ashwin Hebbar - Delhi Capitals - Rs 20 lakh (INR 2 million)

Rahul Tripathi - Sunrisers Hyderabad - Rs 8.50 crore (INR 85 million)

Riyan Parag - RR - Rs 3.80 crore (INR 38 million)

Sarfaraz Khan - Delhi Capitals - Rs 20 lakh (INR 2 million)

Rahul Tewatia - Gujarat Titans - Rs 9 crore (INR 90 million)

Shahrukh Khan - Punjab Kings - Rs 9 crore (INR 90 million)

Shivam Mavi - Kolkata Knight Riders - Rs 7.25 crore (INR 72.5 million)

Rahul Tewatia - Gujarat Titans - Rs 9 crore (INR 90 million)

Kamlesh Nagarkoti - Delhi Capitals - Rs 1.10 crore (INR 11 million)

Harpreet Brar - Punjab Kings - Rs 3.80 crore (INR 38 million)

Shahbaz Ahmed - RCB - Rs 2.40 crore (INR 24 million)

Srikar Bharat - Delhi Capitals - Rs 2 crore (INR 20 million)

Anuj Rawat - RCB - Rs 3.40 crore (INR 34 million)

Sheldon Jackson - KKR - Rs 60 lakh (INR 6 million)

Jitesh Sharma - Punjab Kings - Rs 20 lakh (INR 2 million)

Basil Thampi - Mumbai Indians - Rs 30 lakh (INR 3 million)

Prabhsimran Singh - Punjab Kings - Rs 60 lakh (INR 6 million)

Kartik Tyagi - Sunrisers Hyderabad - Rs 4 crore (INR 40 million)

Akash Deep - RCB - Rs 20 lakh (INR 2 million)

KM Asif - CSK - Rs 20 lakh (INR 2 million)

Avesh Khan - Lucknow Super Giants - Rs 10 crore (INR 100 million)

Ishan Porel - Punjab Kings - Rs 20 lakh (INR 2 million)

Tushar Deshpande - Chennai Super Kings - Rs 20 lakh (INR 2 million)

Ankit Rajpoot - Lucknow Super Giants - Rs 50 lakh (INR 5 million)

Noor Ahmad - Gujarat Titans - Rs 30 lakh (INR 3 million)

Murugan Ashwin - Mumbai Indians - Rs 1.6 crore (INR 16 million)

KC Cariappa - Rajasthan Royals - Rs 30 lakh (INR 3 million)

Shreyas Gopal - Sunrisers Hyderabad - Rs 75 lakh (INR 7.5 million)

Jagdeesha Suchith - Sunrisers Hyderabad - Rs 20 lakh (INR 2 million)

R Sai Kishore - Gujarat Titans - Rs 3 crore (INR 30 million)