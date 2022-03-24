IPL 2022: Aakash Chopra picks CSK's playing XI for season-opener vs KKR

The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 will kick off on March 26 with defending champions Chennai Super Kings (CSK) taking on Kolkata Knight Riders and ahead of the encounter, former India opener Aakash Chopra has predicted the playing XI for CSK.

With MS Dhoni stepping down as the skipper, CSK will have a new leader in Ravindra Jadeja but they will be missing the services of England all-rounder Moeen Ali after his arrival was delayed due to visa issues.

Speaking in a video on his YouTube channel, Chopra picked Ruturaj Gaikwad and Kevin Conway as the two CSK openers.

“There are a few complications. If Moeen Ali is not available, who will be the four overseas for the first match? I am saying open with Devon Conway alongside Ruturaj Gaikwad. You will get a left-handed opener,”

“At No. 3, if you don’t have Moeen Ali, then Robin Uthappa. Once Moeen Ali comes, you will have to once again think about your overseas contingent, which way you want to go. After that, Ambati Rayudu, Ravindra Jadeja and then Shivam Dube, MS Dhoni at No. 7,” Chopra said in the video.

In the middle order, Chopra went with Shivam Dube who was bought for big money by CSK in the auction and also included surprise pick Rajvardhan Hangargekar in his playing XI for the opener.

“Shivam Dube has been a very good purchase. In my opinion, this is a make-or-break season for him. If he doesn’t flower even under MS Dhoni, because the two Royals have not done good for him – whether it is Royal Challengers Bangalore or Rajasthan Royals. If he seals his place here, the story can become good.”

“After that, Dwayne Bravo. I have kept Hangargekar, Chris Jordan and Adam Milne in my team. So my four overseas players are Dwayne Bravo, Adam Milne, Chris Jordan and Devon Conway to begin with. Once Chahar becomes available, one out of Jordan or Bravo will play,” Chopra concluded.