IPL 2021- Wasim Jaffer uses mankading incident meme ahead of RR vs DC game; Royals respond

Former Indian cricketer and Punjab Kings' batting consultant Wasim Jaffer is known for sharing rib-tickling memes on Twitter and entertaining his fans. This time the 43-year-old uploaded another post in which he reminded everyone of the infamous incident of Ravichandran Ashwin mankading Jos Buttler.

In the post uploaded by Jaffer, he shared a screenshot of a scene from the Bollywood movie, 'Lagaan'. In the scene, a young boy was mankaded by a British bowler.

After posting the image of the scene, Jaffer wrote in his caption, “Watchout for these two tonight #RRvsDC #IPL2021.”

Ashwin, who was then leading Kings XI Punjab (Punjab Kings), ran Buttler, who playing a sensational knock for the Royals, out at the non-striker’s end, and the momentum shifted towards the Punjab team and they eventually won that match. Despite his actions were completely fine by the laws, several cricketers and fans criticised his actions.

R Ashwin joined the Delhi Capitals and is set to face Buttler again.

Rajasthan Royals took to Twitter and reacted to Jaffer's tweet with another screenshot of the scene from the same movie.