From Dhoni to Kohli: Highest-paid players with mind-boggling salaries in IPL 2021

Chennai Super Kings skipper MS Dhoni leads the list with a whopping ₹1,528,400,000 (From 2008 to 2021). Thala's current salary (2021) is ₹150,000,000
(Photograph:IANS)
#2 Rohit Sharma (Mumbai Indians)
Mumbai Indians skipper Rohit Sharma comes second in the list with a whopping ₹1,466,000,000 (From 2008 to 2021). The Hitman's current salary (2021) is ₹150,000,000.
(Photograph:PTI)
#3 Virat Kohli (Royal Challengers Bangalore)
Royal Challengers Bangalore skipper Virat Kohli comes second in the list with a whopping ₹1,432,000,000 (From 2008 to 2021). However, King Kohli's current salary (2021) is the highest at ₹170,000,000.
(Photograph:AFP)
#4 Suresh Raina (Chennai Super Kings)
Chennai Super Kings star Suresh Raina leads the list with a whopping ₹1,107,400,000 (From 2008 to 2021). Chinna Thala's current salary (2021) is ₹110,000,000
(Photograph:PTI)
#5 AB de Villiers (Royal Challengers Bangalore)
Royal Challengers Bangalore started AB de Villiers leads the list with a whopping ₹1,025,165,000 (From 2008 to 2021). Mr.360's current salary (2021) is ₹110,000,000
(Photograph:AFP)
#6 Sunil Narine (Kolkata Knight Riders)
Kolkata Knight Riders star Sunil Narine leads the list with a whopping ₹952,478,000 (From 2012 to 2021). Thala's current salary (2021) is ₹125,000,000
(Photograph:AFP)
#7 Gautam Gambhir (Delhi Capitals)
Former Kolkata Knight Riders and Delhi Daredevils (now Delhi Capitals) skipper Gautam Gambhir leads the list with a whopping ₹946,200,000 (From 2008 to 2018). Gautam Gambir's salary in his final year in the cash-rich T20 league was (2018) is ₹28,000,000