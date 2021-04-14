From Dhoni to Kohli: Highest-paid players with mind-boggling salaries in IPL 2021

#7 Gautam Gambhir (Delhi Capitals)

Former Kolkata Knight Riders and Delhi Daredevils (now Delhi Capitals) skipper Gautam Gambhir leads the list with a whopping ₹946,200,000 (From 2008 to 2018). Gautam Gambir's salary in his final year in the cash-rich T20 league was (2018) is ₹28,000,000

(Photograph:AFP)