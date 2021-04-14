Ben Stokes ruled out of IPL 2021: Five players who can replace him

Thisara Perera

Thisara Perera carved his name into the history books as he became the first Sri Lankan cricketer to hit six sixes in an over in any form of professional cricket during Major Clubs Limiter Over List-A tournament at the Army Ground in Panagoda town.

The 31-year-old joined the likes of Garfield Sobers, Ravi Shastri, Herschelle Gibbs, Yuvraj Singh, Ross Whiteley, Hazratullah Zazai, Leo Carter and Kieron Pollard to have smashed six sixes in professional cricket.

(Photograph:AFP)