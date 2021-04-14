Ben Stokes ruled out of IPL 2021: Five players who can replace him

He is currently one of the best all rounders in the International cricket. He has been one of the most expensive player to be auctioned in the Indian Premier League.
Alex Hales
Brute Englishman Alex Hales went unsold in the Indian Premier League. He could fill his fellow Englishman's position in the opening slot at the Rajasthan Royals.
Aaron Finch
Aaron Finch had a horror outing in IPL 2020 for RCB. Despite getting a long rope, Finch didn’t fire with the willow and was found stuck in the UAE pitches. Back in the familiar turf, Finch would be hoping to get back to form and find his mojo back which made him one of the most dangerous openers in white-ball cricket.
Devon Conway
Devon Conway recently made headlines after smashing an unbeaten quickfire 99. The Kiwi however, went unsold at the base price of 50 lakhs.
Thisara Perera
Thisara Perera carved his name into the history books as he became the first Sri Lankan cricketer to hit six sixes in an over in any form of professional cricket during Major Clubs Limiter Over List-A tournament at the Army Ground in Panagoda town.
The 31-year-old joined the likes of Garfield Sobers, Ravi Shastri, Herschelle Gibbs, Yuvraj Singh, Ross Whiteley, Hazratullah Zazai, Leo Carter and Kieron Pollard to have smashed six sixes in professional cricket.
He could join the Royals and add much-needed firepower to their batting line-up.
Marnus Labuschagne
The young Aussie has proved himself in the world of Test cricket and is set to explore the shortest format of the game. After an impressive Big Bash League season. However, the Aussie went unsold in the auctions. He could fill in the all-round position at the Royals.