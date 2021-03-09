IPL 2021 venues could host ICC T20 World Cup matches: Report

The venues of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 could end up hosting the ICC T20 World Cup, scheduled to be played in India in October-November.

With cities of Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Chennai, Delhi, Mumbai and Kolkata gearing up to host the much-anticipated IPL 2021, a report in 'The New Indian Express’ has said that the six venues are likely to host ICC's marquee event later in the year.

The report adds that the BCCI wanted eight venues for T20 World Cup but with COVID-19 complications still in the country, the Indian board is likely to limit the venues to six.

Generally, venues are revealed around six months ahead of an ICC event but given the COVID-19 pandemic, the venues for the 2021 edition of the T20 World Cup are likely to be announced late.

Both IPL and T20 World Cup are multi-team tournaments and offer logistical challenges for organisers. While IPL is an eight-team tournament, T20 World Cup will have as many as 16 teams.

Initially, the BCCI had the likes of Mumbai, Ahmedabad, Chennai, Delhi, Kolkata, Bengaluru, Mohali and Dharamsala.

“Moving from one city to the other for one match will come with a huge risk. If the venue count is down, it will help us in delivering a smooth tournament. If need be, a similar schedule like IPL where matches are restricted to not more than two cities at a given point of time will be considered. We have to be as flexible as possible,” a BCCI official told the daily.

The BCCI is looking to host the semi-finals of the T20 World Cup in Chennai and Bengaluru with the final likely to be hosted by Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.