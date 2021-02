The Motera Stadium which has been renamed as Narendra Modi Stadium is hosting its first-ever international cricket match between India and England. With 50 per cent crowd allowed due to COVID-19 restrictions, the grand stadium in Ahmedabad is hosting 55,000 spectators for the pink-ball Test. Hours before the match, the fans started to flock to the stadium and there was massive excitement among the cricket lovers as they entered the stadium to support their favourite players.