IPL 2021: Suryakumar Yadav reveals why Ishan Kishan batted above him against Punjab Kings

The Mumbai Indians caused a stir when they sent Ishan Kishan over an in-form Suryakumar Yadav against the Punjab Kings.

Ishan Kishan couldn't get moving in the center as he made his way back to the pavilion scoring six runs off 17 deliveries. Then, Suryakumar Yadav sewed up a great 79-run partnership with Rohit Sharma in the wake of coming out to bat at number four.

Answering in the post-match press conference, Suryakumar Yadav clarified the explanation for Ishan Kishan's advancement in the batting order.

"Ishan Kishan's promotion was completely a management's call and we decided collectively that if a left-hander gets out then a left-hander walks in. He and I have been playing a similar role in the past few years. So, I was completely okay with it. We both decided we'll do the same way what everyone decides and we were clear in our plans very much," said Suryakumar Yadav.

ALSO READ: Wickets are trash: Ben Stokes slams slow Chennai pitch after another low-scoring match in IPL 2021

The plan of left-hand-right-hand combination in the middle didn't work for the Mumbai Indians as the Punjab Kings held them down to 26/2 of every seven overs. In spite of Ishan Kishan's disappointment against Punjab, Suryakumar Yadav is idealistic that the adolescent will bob back in the Delhi leg of the league.

"When we reach Delhi, I think things will be completely different" - Suryakumar Yadav

The Mumbai Indians were not at their best in Chennai, with the reigning champions recording just two successes in their five matches at MA Chidambaram Stadium.

In spite of the Punjab Kings pounding Rohit Sharma's side by nine wickets in their most recent experience, Suryakumar Yadav feels MI will be a totally unique side when they take to the field in Delhi one week from now.

ALSO READ: IPL 2021, RR vs KKR Preview: - Rajasthan Royals and Kolkata Knight Riders fight for a turnaround

"Talking about performances, I feel it's all about that confidence what you carry and I feel everyone is hitting the ball really well in the nets. Everyone is really positive in their mindset. It's all about just going out there and expressing themselves. It's just a matter of one game. We don't want to think about what has happened in Chennai. When we reach Delhi, I think things will be completely different, and MI will be a completely different side," Suryakumar Yadav added.

