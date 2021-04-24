IPL 2021, RR vs KKR Preview: - Rajasthan Royals and Kolkata Knight Riders fight for a turnaround

The bottom-placed teams in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 - Kolkata Knight Riders and Rajasthan Royals - take on one another in what will be their last game at the Wankhede Stadium Mumbai. The two sides will hope to benefit as much as possible from the batting-friendly pitch prior to moving to the nearly more slow surfaces of Ahmedabad and Delhi.

On great batting wickets like in Mumbai, Rajasthan Royals neglected to misuse the conditions and take advantage of their batting-weighty unit. The Knights haven't had the option to place in a total execution at this point, moving from Chennai to Mumbai.

The two teams will frantically be searching for success after a helpless beginning to their mission. Both RR and KKR have won only one of their four matches, with RR falling off a whipping by RCB, while KKR persevered through a nearby loss against CSK.

Rajasthan Royals vs Kolkata Knight Riders: Head-to-Head stats

Since the time of RR's re-visitation of IPL in 2018, KKR have ruled the apparatuses against them, winning six of the seven matches between the two teams. By and large, the sides have played 22 games against one another with KKR, the usurper as of late.

Rajasthan Royals.

It might provoke RR to roll out a couple of improvements for the KKR clash, with one of them being leaving out Manan Vohra. The opener has scored only 42 runs in his four matches for the Rajasthan Royals in IPL 2021. The debut IPL champions could surely think about supplanting him with Yashasvi Jaiswal, as it would likewise give them left and right-hand batting blend at the top of the order.

David Miller, Sanju Samson, and Jos Buttler need to venture up and convey with the bat. RR additionally need to get a strike bowler like Andrew Tye into their XI, as they have battled to get wickets.

Rajasthan Royals have a benefit over KKR, as they've played four of their games at the Wankhede. Be that as it may, Buttler ought to guarantee Rajasthan Royals don't lose an excessive number of wickets in the powerplay, while Chris Morris should assist get some early wickets with the ball.

Probable XI: Jos Buttler, Yashasvi Jaiswal/Manan Vohra, Sanju Samson (c & wk), Shivam Dube, David Miller, Riyan Parag, Rahul Tewatia, Chris Morris, Shreyas Gopal, Chetan Sakariya, Mustafizur Rahman

Kolkata Knight Riders

Kolkata Knight Riders, then again, don't have workforce issues yet would be anxious to assemble a team performance against Rajasthan Royals. Their top-order has flamed out subsequent to beginning the competition on a high, and Eoin Morgan will trust Nitish Rana and Co. can give them a strong beginning tonight.

The captain himself is enduring an onslaught, having failed to fire this season. Eoin Morgan personally has a decent record against Rajasthan Royals. He has gone past fifty in four of his last five innings against the Rajasthan Royals, and it very well may be simply the ideal game for the southpaw to play himself back into the structure.

They do, nonetheless, have a ton of expanding openings in their program. Their pacers were extremely incapable against CSK, so acquiring somebody like Lockie Ferguson may not be an ill-conceived notion. Shubman Gill likewise needs to venture up and convey at the top.

Probable XI: Nitish Rana, Shubman Gill, Rahul Tripathi, Eoin Morgan (c), Dinesh Karthik (wk), Sunil Narine, Andre Russell, Pat Cummins, Kamlesh Nagarkoti/Shivam Mavi, Varun Chakravarthy, Prasidh Krishna.

With a win instrumental in restoring their individual missions, the two teams will hope to battle it fervently in this match, which implies a cracking challenge could result at the Wankhede.