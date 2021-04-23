Rajasthan Royals pacer Jofra Archer ruled out of IPL 2021, confirms ECB

WION Web Team
New Delhi, Delhi, India Published: Apr 23, 2021, 06:51 PM(IST)

Jofra Archer. Photograph:( Reuters )

The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) has confirmed that England and Sussex bowler Jofra Archer will not play in the 2021 Indian Premier League.

Jofra Archer underwent successful surgery on March 31. As per ECB, “A fragment of glass was removed during the operation to his middle finger on his right hand.” after which he completed two weeks of rehabilitation.

Archer had suffered a cut to his hand while cleaning at his home in January shortly before flying to India to prepare for the Test series.

The ECB’s medical team managed the injury throughout the tour, and it did not impact his availability. A fragment of glass was removed during the operation to his middle finger on his right hand in March.

Jofra Archer to sit out 2021 IPL
Archer returned to bowling this week with higher intensity, and the ECB and Sussex medical teams will continue to monitor his progress.

Archer will now step up his training regime starting next week and will be in full training with Sussex. It is expected that he will return to cricket in the next fortnight if he can continue to bowl and prepare pain-free.

The ECB will confirm which matches he is expected to play in due course.

