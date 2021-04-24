Wickets are trash: Ben Stokes slams slow Chennai pitch after another low-scoring match in IPL 2021

England all-rounder Ben Stokes has lashed out at the slow and sticky nature of the pitch in the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai with the venue producing low-scoring matches in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021. Stokes, who was ruled out of IPL 2021 due to a finger injury, hoped that teams don’t end up fighting for low scores on “trash” pitches.

Stokes is of the view that a T20 match should produce a minimum score of 160-170 and added that teams shouldn’t regularly scrap for 130-140 scores due to the slow nature of pitches.

"Hope the wickets don't get worse as the IPL gets deeper into the tournament..160/170 minimum not scraping to 130/140 cause the wickets are trash," Stokes tweeted after Mumbai Indians posted 131 for 6 against Punjab Kings.

Chennai had hosted nine IPL 2021 matches till Friday and teams, batting first, have surpassed the 170-run mark only twice in the T20 tournament. Only Royal Challengers Bangalore and Kolkata Knight Riders have managed to do score in IPL 2021.

Scores of 145-150 have turned out to be competitive total to win the match for teams batting first.

Chennai will host its last IPL game of the season on Sunday when Delhi Capitals take on SunRisers Hyderabad before the caravan shifts to Ahmedabad and New Delhi.

Meanwhile, RCB lead the IPL 2021 points table with four out of four wins while three-time winners CSK are second with three wins and a defeat to their name. Delhi Capitals have also won three matches and sit third in the table.