IPL 2021 schedule announced: Narendra Modi Stadium to host playoffs and final - check full fixtures

The IPL Governing Council on Sunday announced the full schedule and fixture list for the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 to be held in India. The cities of Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Chennai, Delhi, Mumbai and Kolkata are set to host IPL 2021 matches with Chennai hosting the season opener between defending champions Mumbai Indians and Royal Challengers Bangalore on April 9. The playoffs and final of IPL 2021 will be played at the world's largest cricket stadium – Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad with the summit clash scheduled on May 30.

🚨 BCCI announces schedule for VIVO IPL 2021 🚨



The season will kickstart on 9th April in Chennai and the final will take place on May 30th at the Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad.



More details here - https://t.co/yKxJujGGcD #VIVOIPL pic.twitter.com/qfaKS6prAJ — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) March 7, 2021 ×

Each franchise will play at four venues during the league stage. Out of the 56 league matches, Chennai, Mumbai, Kolkata & Bengaluru will host 10 matches each while Ahmedabad and Delhi will host 8 matches each. All matches will be played at neutral venues and no team will play at their home venue. All teams will play at 4 out of 6 venues during the league stage.

IPL 2021 full schedule and fixtures:

There will be a total of 11 double headers where 6 teams will play three afternoon matches and two teams will play two afternoon matches. The afternoon games are slated for a 3:30 PM IST start while the evening games will have a 7:30 PM IST start.

The fixtures of the tournament have been mapped in a way that every team will travel only three times during the league stage, thus reducing commute and minimising risk. The IPL 2021 will be played behind closed doors to begin with and a call on allowing spectators will be taken at a later stage of the tournament.