IPL 2021: Mumbai Indians' Kiran More tests positive for COVID-19

Mumbai Indians scout and wicket-keeping consultant Kiran More on Tuesday tested positive for COVID-19. According to a statement by Mumbai Indians, the former India wicket-keeper is currently asymptomatic and has been isolated.

The franchise has followed all the health guidelines by the BCCI and the MI medical team will continue to monitor More's health.

"Mr. More is currently asymptomatic and has been isolated. Mumbai Indians and Kiran More have followed all the BCCI health guidelines. The MI medical team will continue to monitor Mr. More’s health and abide by the BCCI protocols. (2/3)

"We would like to remind our fans to be safe and follow COVID-19 appropriate behaviours in these difficult times," the five-time IPL winning franchise added.

Earlier, Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) batsman Devdutt Padikkal and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) batsman Nitish Rana had tested positive but their reports have since come negative. Even some of the groundstaff at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai have also tested positive.

Mumbai Indians are currently based in Chennai for their IPL 2021 matches.